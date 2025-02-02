‘No second-guessing’ in building out world-class sports economy

President Ali urges creation of business plan for socio-economic development at new squash court opening

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has stated that emphasis on sports development could serve as a catalyst for sustainable development and his government is working assiduously to achieve this goal.

On Saturday, the President inaugurated a new $68 million international-standard doubles squash court at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.

By investing in sports infrastructure and the country’s national athletes and thinking outside of the box, the country can set itself apart from others in 2030 and beyond, Dr Ali affirmed.

“There’s no second-guessing these ambitious targets. We have to do it” he told sports officials.

The President then urged the Guyana Squash Association to look beyond the physical infrastructure and think about how they could develop the facility into a business model for sports.

While stating that squash has a niche market, Dr Ali then highlighted how other countries are developing their sports economies.

Additionally, he said that the investments in sports are part of the government’s national infrastructural plan and the country’s socio-economic transformation.

Exposing Guyana’s national athletes and enhancing physical infrastructures go hand in hand in developing sports, the President told the gathering.

Dr Ali said: “National pride is built on many pillars, but one of the most integrating pillars through which national pride is built is on sports and culture.”

On that note, he said that national pride is essential for the promotion of national unity and both of these elements will result in building national prosperity.

“National prosperity is not only and must not only be defined by national income or economic and financial parameters. National prosperity deals with the life of a nation,” he said.

A duty-free sports store was another proposal the President made when giving recommendations for developing the holistic ecosystem.

Recognising the essential role in fostering well-being, unity, and youth development, the President said the culture of only parents and coaches carrying the support behind athletes must change.

“When you wear the colours of Guyana, regardless of what discipline you’re wearing that in, national pride and national energy must be behind every athlete that puts on the national colours and we have to achieve this through integration. We cannot achieve this through isolation,” the Head of State said.

When national athletes are spotted at an early age, the President said there must be balance, meaning that their education and training must not overpower one another.

“We have to spot these athletes early and then we have to develop a national investment strategy for these athletes potential,” he said.

As he explained how important it is to maintain the health and wellness of athletes, the President affirmed that: “Sports is the cornerstone of the national development.”

Further, the government is playing its part in developing sports as Dr Ali noted that every school must have a multipurpose sports tarmac. This has begun since last year.

“We have to get back sports and culture as fundamental teaching tools in every single school in this country,” he said.

Monitoring children’s screen times and pushing for more outdoor activities was also urged by the President.

Also, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson jr spoke on how the sports sector has improved.

To be specific, one improvement he highlighted was that prior to the appointment of the new leadership at the National Sports Commission, there were only three meetings in five years, under previous leadership.

“How are you going to get work done? How are you going to achieve anything if you have three meetings in five years?” he posited.

He then said under the new leadership, the commission is now active.