Gov’t intervention boosted women’s social and economic opportunities

23,700 women trained since 2020 through WIIN and BIT initiatives

A significant shift in fostering economic inclusivity and the empowerment of women is undergoing in Guyana, as statistics indicate that Guyanese women are experiencing unprecedented access to social services and job opportunities under the current government.

The billions invested under the current administration to fund initiatives such as expanding educational and skill-building programmes, and increasing women’s workforce participation was recently highlighted by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh.

During the presentation of budget 2025, he said: “Government continues to demonstrate our commitment to the empowerment of women through focused interventions to improve their social and economic welfare. We have improved their access to health, housing and education services and their participation in governance and management, while also providing employment and income-earning opportunities. Entrepreneurial and skills training have been provided to over 23,700 women since August 2020 through the Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) and Board of Industrial Training (BIT), he said.

Of this total, over 5,900 women were trained in 2024, while Budget 2025 caters for another 11,200 women.

Adding to this, over 21,400 women were awarded Guyana Online Learning Academy (GOAL) Scholarships. This represents 72 percent of total awardees since the commencement of this programme in 2021. Of this total, over 6,000 women were awarded a scholarship in 2024, and a further 6,750 are expected to be awarded in 2025, the Minister had said.

Over 16,500 house lots were allocated to women, which represents approximately 46 percent of total house lots awarded since 2020.

“This is a commendable achievement towards gender equality in Guyana in the last five years,” he said.

During the budget debate which occurred after its presentation, several Members of Parliament spoke on how women’s lives have been transformed and how gender equality is being rapidly advanced under the current administration.

MP Bhagmattie Veerasammy, in her presentation on day one of the 2025 budget debate during the 92nd sitting of the National Assembly, spoke extensively on how the government’s policies are outpacing the previous coalition administration’s own.

Veerasammy stated that this year’s budget is about “people and country.” She said, “It has something for everyone and its gender-mainstreaming component ensures that women benefit equitably. In the four years prior from 2020 to now, the PPP/C government has fulfilled its manifesto and promises and delivered beyond our people’s expectations.”

She also stated that the government has recognised the importance of empowering women and thus, there were investments to create education, training and job opportunities. The Ministry of Education (MoE) has invested heavily in training teachers across Guyana in the last four years, she said. The MP noted that approximately 43,78 teachers were trained, and MoE is introducing new teaching methods and smart classrooms for students.

She also said that the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute, under the WIIN, developed courses for women and girls who dropped out of school. Those courses aim to empower women and girls with accredited technical and vocational training, entrepreneurial skills and access to financing opportunities.

When the National Pathway Workers Programme was created since 2022, 10,751 persons were employed and more than 75 per cent were women, she said.