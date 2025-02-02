Number portability to be introduced in Guyana on February 10

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has announced that number portability will officially take effect in Guyana on February 10, 2025. This new service will allow both fixed-line and mobile subscribers to switch service providers while retaining their existing phone numbers.

The introduction of number portability marks a significant milestone in Guyana’s telecommunications sector, fostering greater competition and enhancing consumer choice. This development stems from the liberalization of the telecommunications industry on October 5, 2020, followed by the issuance of the Telecommunications (Commencement of Number Portability Obligations) Order on July 1, 2021, by Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips.

To facilitate the successful implementation of this service, the PUC established the Number Portability Working Group (NPWG) in August 2021. This group, chaired by the Commission, includes representatives from telecommunications service providers and the Telecommunications Agency. The NPWG has been holding weekly meetings to oversee testing phases crucial to the functionality of number portability. Additionally, a specialized technical subgroup, consisting of project managers and technical leads from service providers, has been working to ensure seamless system integration across all networks.

Among the key accomplishments of the NPWG is the development and approval of the Business Rules, which outline the operational framework for number portability. The group has also contracted PXS B.V, a clearinghouse provider from the Netherlands licensed by the Telecommunications Agency, to manage number portability administration services in Guyana.

Extensive technical testing has been conducted by the PUC and telecommunications service providers to ensure a smooth transition when the service goes live. The primary goal is to guarantee that the system functions as intended, providing consumers with a hassle-free experience when switching providers.

Subscribers who wish to port their numbers will need to visit the retail store of their preferred service provider and complete the necessary porting forms, along with providing a valid form of identification. Mobile number porting is expected to be completed within one business day, while fixed-line porting will take approximately five business days.

For further details on the porting process and frequently asked questions, consumers can visit the PUC’s website at www.puc.org.gy or follow its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pucgy. The Commission can also be reached during business hours at telephone numbers 226-7042, 227-2182, or 336-6077. Additionally, subscribers can contact the PUC via WhatsApp at 623-3222 or 624-6000 for more information.

The official launch event for number portability will be announced at a later date. The PUC remains committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient rollout of this transformative service, which is expected to greatly benefit telecommunications users across Guyana.