Traffic concerns in East Bank communities being addressed

IN a proactive effort to enhance community relations and address traffic safety issues, Inspector Michael Ramdass, responsible for traffic along the East Bank Demerara, led a community engagement initiative on Friday. The outreach focused on various key locations, including taxi stands, auto parts stores, and construction sites.

The Inspector visited several local businesses, including Mangal’s Auto Spare & Tyre Mart, Denish Lumber Yard, Martin & Sons Workshop and Trucking Services, and AB Right Price. Additionally, the team assessed the ongoing construction of the Diamond New Hospital and engaged with workers at Rupchand Body Workshop.

During the discussions, Inspector Ramdass emphasised several critical topics affecting traffic safety in the area: Dangerous Parking: The inspector highlighted the risks of parking vehicles in hazardous positions, particularly within 30 feet of corners and on bends, which can create severe hazards for other drivers; Noise Nuisance: The community was reminded of the importance of reducing noise pollution, particularly from idling vehicles and machinery; Road Safety: Specific recommendations included instructing mechanic shop owners to remove obstructive vehicles from the roadway and ensuring that body workshops do not leave cars without proper reflective markers.

Meanwhile, at the Diamond New Hospital construction site, Inspector Ramdass addressed issues regarding job seekers who were reportedly engaging in theft after being hired. A staff member mentioned a recent incident involving the theft of a computer, raising concerns about security measures.

Further, Inspector Ramdass urged individuals involved in construction to avoid leaving materials such as sand, stone, or mud on the roadside for extended periods, as this not only obstructs traffic flow but also poses safety hazards.

Inspector Ramdass assured attendees that all issues raised during the engagement were taken seriously, and appropriate solutions were proposed to mitigate these challenges. The community relations initiative aims to foster collaboration between the Guyana Police Force and local residents, promoting safer roads and enhanced community security.