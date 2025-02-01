Minister Edghill justifies $1B allocation for Berbice Bridge Company

-says gov’t encourages private sector development, honours agreements

THE government’s commitment to ensuring that thousands of commuters and businesses benefit from the three major bridges becoming toll-free was reaffirmed by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill.

During the consideration of estimates on Friday, the minister was probed by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), David Patterson, regarding the increase in allocation to the Berbice Bridge Company.

Set to be a game changer for mobility and commuters, the minster justified the $1.015 billion in subsidies and contributions that are included in the 2025 National Budget for the Berbice Bridge Company. In 2024, $215.2 million was allocated.

Further, since the Berbice bridge is privately owned, the minister revealed that the government subsidises the travel costs.

Minister Edghill explained that the $1.015 billion sum is to first subsidise the cost of travel and then cater to toll-free travel.

“This figure is as a result of watching the traffic flows and anticipating that at the end of August, the toll-free regime will roll in,” he said.

“It’s not a secret. The announcement has been made that at the completion of the new Demerara River Bridge, tolls for all other bridges will be completely free,” the minister said while noting that this means that for both the new Demerara River Crossing and the Wismar Bridge, the payment of toll will be removed.

According to the minister, for 2024, over 400,000 vehicles travel across the Berbice Bridge and this year, an increase is anticipated. For the entire 2024, some 4.4 million vehicles used the bridge.

The Opposition MP raised concerns regarding the concession agreement between the state and the Berbice Bridge Company, which will end in 2027.

However, the minister in response emphasised government’s commitment to private sector growth.

“You acquired the ownership of the bridge…we have actually returned that ownership to the company. That’s the difference between the two administrations.

“We don’t stifle private sector development. We encourage it,” Minister Edghill told the parliamentarians.

He also said that in an environment where the private sectors are coming to make investments and there are agreements, the government must not send the wrong signals.

The new Berbice River Bridge will be a massive, modern structure quite similar to the new Demerara River Crossing, which is currently under construction.

Notably, the minister said that over 20,000 commuters travel across the Demerara Harbour Bridge daily, and on Saturday and Sundays, more vehicles traverse.

The new Demerara River Bridge, which is being constructed by China Railway Construction International Limited under the supervision of the Italian firm Politecnica, is set to become Guyana’s largest public infrastructural project. The US$260 million contract for the bridge was signed in May 2022.

Spanning approximately 2.65 kilometres with a driving surface width of around 23.6 metres, the bridge will feature two carriageways and four lanes. Its design includes a cable-stay structure for the high span, expected to have a vertical clearance of approximately 50 metres above the mean highest watermark.

Additionally, the bridge will incorporate cycling lanes and other amenities, ensuring a modern and efficient crossing for motorists and cyclists alike.

Currently, bridge-crossing tolls range from $40 for motorcycles to $700 for motor lorries, while cars and minibuses pay $200.

In Region 10, a bridge connecting Wismar to Mackenzie is underway, and once completed, commuters will also enjoy free travel across it. This project is slated for a 2026 completion.