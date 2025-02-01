House-lot allocation to be significantly higher than initial target this year

–pushing well beyond the 50,000 promised in PPP/C’s manifesto, Croal says

With the projected allocation of three times the initial 10,000 house-lot allocation target this year alone, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government is well on its way to surpassing its overall target of 50,000 house lots before the end of its first term in office.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, made this announcement on Friday night during Day One of the Committee of Supply’s Consideration of Estimates and Expenditure for the 2025 Budget.

“In keeping with our manifesto commitment, we have 10,000 house lots remaining [to be allocated]. But we can do more, and we are going to do more. And we will triple this… we will do this by 300 per cent. As a result, we have been able to move beyond the 10,000. In our engagements with the various regions, we have been able to come up with our target…,” Minister Croal posited.

According to the Minister, this achievement is a result of strategic planning, infrastructural development, and increased investments in the housing sector.

He said house lots will be distributed in all 10 administrative regions.

Providing a breakdown of allocations, Minister Croal stated that in 2020, 2759 house lots were distributed, followed by 6,989 in 2021, 10,695 in 2022, and 9,056 in 2023.

A record-breaking 10,797 house lots were distributed in 2024. Already for this year, 512 were distributed.

To date, a total of 40,808 residential house lots have been allocated under the PPP/C government.

Since taking office, the government has prioritised homeownership opportunities for citizens, particularly low-and middle-income families.

Several initiatives have been undertaken to ensure an increase in the rate of housing development throughout the country.

These cover the expansion of housing schemes, putting up the necessary infrastructures like roads, bridges, and drainage, and partnering with financial institutions for easy mortgage accessibility.

The ‘Dream Realised’ events and housing drives have played a crucial role in streaming the allocation process, ensuring that individuals access lots in a timely manner.

Notably, the Ministry has introduced programmes to facilitate homeownership for single parents, other vulnerable groups, and young professionals.

Through continuous investment and infrastructural expansion, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to advancing the housing agenda.