Health Ministry hosts review meeting on tobacco cessation clinics

THE Ministry of Health’s Chronic Diseases Unit convened a Review Meeting on Tobacco Cessation Clinics on Friday at the Ministry of Health Boardroom in Brickdam.

The meeting brought together healthcare professionals to evaluate the progress of the clinics, address existing challenges, and identify strategies for enhancing tobacco cessation services across the nation.

Key topics of discussion included patient success rates, the effectiveness of interventions, and barriers to service delivery. Participants explored various solutions aimed at improving clinic accessibility, resource allocation, and public awareness initiatives to support those seeking to quit tobacco.

Currently, nine tobacco cessation clinics operate in Regions Three and Four, offering vital services such as brief tobacco interventions and nicotine replacement therapy. These interventions have proven instrumental in aiding individuals on their journey to quitting tobacco use.

The Ministry of Health is committed to ongoing evaluation and improvements to enhance the effectiveness of cessation clinics nationwide, ultimately aiming to reduce the impact of tobacco-related diseases in the community.

The meeting was attended by several key figures, including the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Narine Singh; Dr. Dianele Drepaul, Co-ordinator of the Chronic Disease Unit; and Dr. Shelieza Gopie, Tobacco Control Officer at the Ministry of Health. Together, they emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in the fight against tobacco use and its associated health risks.