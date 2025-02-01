Celebrating empowerment: Nominations open for 25 Influential Women Leaders Award

AS the world continues to recognise the invaluable contributions of women, the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award is gearing up to honour a new cohort of remarkable female leaders in Guyana. Set to take place on May 17, 2025, this prestigious event seeks to shine a spotlight on the inspirational women who influence their communities, professions, and beyond.

Nominations for the award are now open and will close on Sunday, February 2nd, at 11:59 p.m. Co-creator of the event, Lyndell Danzie-Black, is calling on the public to celebrate the women who have inspired them.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, she emphasised the importance of grassroots involvement in the nomination process: “The nomination process began in early December. We are currently about to close—the deadline for nominations is Sunday, the 2nd of February, at 11:59 p.m. So we are calling on everyone to look into your communities, look into your churches, into your organisations, into your schools, and nominate women for this award.”

Now in its sixth year, the 25 Influential Women Leaders Awards has celebrated the achievements of over 125 women and provided a platform for countless nominees. Danzie-Black reflected on the inception of the awards, stating, “The other co-founder, Michelle A. Nichols, and I sat one day and thought about the amount of great work that women are doing in Guyana and the fact that there was an absence of a platform that supports women and the work of women, particularly women leaders. So this is where the genesis of the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award began.”

However, the significance of the award extends far beyond a single event. It has fostered a supportive network and initiated collaborative ventures among women in various sectors.

“One of the biggest challenges for women in business in Guyana is the absence of access to finance,” Danzie-Black noted. “If we say there’s an absence of access to finance, then we need to showcase the work that these women leaders are doing. Perhaps investors and people who are interested in developing women will see the work of these women and collaborate, partner with them, and we already see a lot of that happening.”

Following the close of nominations, a rigorous three-week judging process will determine the final 25 awardees. The judging panel will consist of industry leaders and individuals engaged in impactful ventures, ensuring that the selection process is impartial.

“Michelle and I, as the co-creators, are not on the judging panel. So we are saying to you, these are people who don’t know you. Those persons will only go based on what your nominator said and what you said about yourself,” Danzie-Black explained.

While the awards may appear primarily focused on professional achievements, Danzie-Black stresses that anyone can be an influential leader. Moving forward, the team behind the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award aims to strengthen the community they have created. “What we can expect is a greater solidification.

The 25 Influential Women Leaders Award is not just an award. It’s a community. It’s a movement of women who are doing great things, and, more specifically, it becomes a platform where women collaborate,” she expressed.

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale on Tuesday, February 4th, 2025, promising an evening of celebration and recognition of the extraordinary contributions women make every day. As nominations close soon, the call to action is clear: seek out the women in your life who inspire you and ensure they receive the recognition they deserve.