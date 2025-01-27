UG Trojans thrash Black Caimans in One Guyana Basketball Premier League

THE University of Guyana Trojans took their biggest victory in the One Guyana Basketball Premier League when they matched skills with Black Caimans at the National Gymnasium Hard Court 100-31.

It was a blowout showing for the UG team as they had their way with Black Caimans defence

UG started strongly with a double-digit score at the end of the first period 24-12.

Kadeem Peterkin would prove phenomenal on the offensive end with 31 points as they dominated the second quarter to lead by 28 points 48-20.

Leeandre Abrams and Jushawn Bailey supported well with 15 and 12 points respectively as they extended their dominance to the third quarter, opening an even more sizable lead 77-27.

East Coast All-Stars showed some fight in the third and fourth quarters but UG’s sheer dominance crushed any momentum they had to finish with a 69 points victory 100-31.

Meanwhile, Retrieve Raiders took a walk over victory after East Coast All Stars were no shows for their clash on Saturday.

The league is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, and National Sports Commission.

The League is set to conclude in April and features 22 teams in the Jaguars and Harpy Eagles conference drawn from all across the country battling for bragging rights, top dollars and the coveted trophy.

This year sees the top side collecting a million for first place with half a million for the second place team with third and fourth place winners also collecting cash prizes along with trophies.