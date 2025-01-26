Young Windies women stumble at ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

WEST Indies found themselves in a familiar predicament at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Australia in their opening Super Six match in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Bowled out for a mere 53 after being sent in to bat, the Caribbean side offered little resistance as Australia comfortably chased down the target in 10.5 overs, finishing on 57-3.

With this loss, the West Indies are teetering on the brink of elimination and will aim to salvage some pride in their final match against Bangladesh on Monday.

Australia’s bowlers set the tone early, as they reduced the West Indies to 7-3 with a flurry of quick wickets.

Eleanor Larosa (2-6) bowled Asabi Callender for one, while Naijanni Cumberbatch fell for a duck to a brilliant stumping by Grace Lyons off Hasrat Gill. Larosa struck again to dismiss Jahzara Claxton and left the Windies reeling.

Captain Samara Ramnath offered a brief fightback with 14 before falling to Juliette Morton, while Tegan Williamson’s two wickets in consecutive balls further dented any hopes the Caribbean side had of a bounce back as they were reduced to 31-6 at that point.

Brianna Harricharan showed some resistance with a top score of 17, but Caoimhe Bray’s 2-9 wrapped up the tail.

Despite losing Ines McKeon to Selena Ross for a duck in the second ball of the chase, Australia cruised to victory thanks to Lucy Hamilton, who anchored the innings with 28, adding a 38-run partnership with Kate Pelle (11).

Rain caused a brief delay, but upon resumption, Australia remained in control. Although Hamilton and Pelle were dismissed late in the innings, Bray (11 not out) and Ella Briscoe (4 not out) sealed the win with ease. (Sportsmax)