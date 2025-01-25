Government to build modern Parika stelling to enhance travel and trade

–Minister Edghill

AS part of its commitment to improving infrastructure and travel experiences for both citizens and tourists, the government has allocated funds in the 2025 budget for the construction of a modern stelling at Parika. Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, announced the project as a key component of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government’s broader efforts to create a safer, more sustainable, and efficient environment for all Guyanese.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Minister Edghill highlighted the strides made by the government in various sectors, emphasising focus on rehabilitating roads, bridges, and ports across the country. “We are building a modern Parika Stelling/Port facility to meet the demands of a changing world,” he stated. The upgraded facility will include features such as direct export capabilities for agricultural produce to the Caribbean, cold storage management, docking for yachts, improved facilities for leisure and commercial travel, and streamlined immigration processes.

To address the current congestion at the stelling, the redesigned facility will feature improved parking for vehicles and vessels, ensuring a safer and more organised space for travellers. Minister Edghill noted that the new design would foster a cultural shift among speedboat operators and passengers, promoting greater efficiency and order.

The government is also upgrading waterfront and landing facilities nationwide to enhance security and comfort for travellers, with the Parika project serving as a model for future developments. “What the world has witnessed us accomplish from 2020 to 2024 is just the beginning of what we have in store for this country and our people,” Minister Edghill declared.

Reaffirming the PPP/C government’s track record of delivering on its promises, the Public Works Minister pointed to the administration’s ongoing efforts to transform communities, secure the future of young people, and create opportunities for all Guyanese. “We cannot do everything at once; we are not perfect, but we have been good for Guyana,” he said, urging citizens to reflect on the progress made since the PPP/C’s return to government.

With the modern Parika stelling and other infrastructural upgrades underway, Minister Edghill expressed confidence that the government’s efforts would leave a lasting impact on Guyana’s economic growth and development.