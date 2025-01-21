Guyana looks forward to further advancing co-operation with US

–President Ali says, congratulates President Trump on inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, while extending warm congratulations to the 47th President of the United States, Donald J Trump on his inauguration, emphasised the importance of further strengthening the long-standing relations between Guyana and the United States.

President Ali, in a Facebook Post, wrote: “Congratulations to President Donald J Trump on your inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America. As you begin a new chapter of your leadership and service, I extend best wishes on this great responsibility.

“The Government of Guyana looks forward to working closely with you and your administration to forge stronger ties between our two nations in the years ahead.”

President Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the Capitol Rotunda. As he outlined his priorities for trade, immigration, and national security in his inaugural address, Trump declared that “the golden age of America” was beginning.

United States companies have invested over US$15 billion into Guyana over the last four years, solidifying the South American nation’s status as a top destination for international investments.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, had highlighted this achievement during a press briefing last year, reaffirming the tangible outcomes of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The strategic elevation of our relationship with Guyana, the fastest-growing economy in the world, provides further proof that these partnerships produce results,” Nichols said while commending the bilateral efforts that have strengthened Guyana’s economy and defence capabilities.

The multi-billion-dollar investment is part of a broader collaboration between the US and Guyana, which includes partnerships with US companies, robust defence co-operation through the US Southern Command, and support for key sectors such as oil and gas, tourism, and infrastructure.

Since 2021, US companies have been involved in major projects, from ExxonMobil’s offshore oil developments to luxury hotel investments such as Four Points by Sheraton, and Hyatt Place.

These initiatives align with Guyana’s rapid economic transformation, and are supported by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)-led government’s push to develop a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, education, and renewable energy.

More recently, in a significant step towards advancing its energy infrastructure, Guyana officially signed a loan agreement with the US Export-Import (EXIM) Bank for its ambitious gas-to-energy (GTE) project.

The contract was officially signed at the GTE project site at Wales, West Bank Demerara, where the US EXIM Bank’s President and Chairperson, Reta Jo Lewis highlighted the significance of the project which aims to reduce the cost of electricity, enhance energy security and promote environmental sustainability.

Jo Lewis said: “Together, we are taking bold steps to strengthen energy security, enhance environmental sustainability and unlock economic opportunity.”

She further pointed out that this multimillion-dollar collaboration is just the first of many, emphasising the long-standing relationship between Guyana and the US.