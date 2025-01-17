Human Services Ministry says it expended billions to improve lives of seniors

THE Minister of Human Services and Social Security, since 2020, has continuously improved the lives of senior citizens through targetted initiatives.

Over the years, the ministry curated several programmes to show it cares about our senior citizens and their well-being.

It has ensured that free assistive aids are made available to them, saw the creation of the Century Club, ensured the expansion of direct payments within the communities, along with many other programmes and services.

This includes the expending of five billion dollars in one-off cash grants since 2020, the creation of over 1,500 alternate encashment locations, daily digital payment methods through Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) and banks, the reintroduction of $1 billion water subsidy, and the introduction of electricity credit. Some 47,059 persons benefitted from this reintroduction.

Further, the ministry provides old age pension to seniors. Since 2020, $129.5 billion has been spent on this.

According to a breakdown showing the yearly increases and beneficiaries, in 2020 old-age pension was increased to $20,500, benefitting 58,100 persons; in 2021 it was increased to $25,000 with 62,616 beneficiaries. For 2022 old-age pension was raised to $28,000, with 69,478 beneficiaries, while in 2023 and 2024 pensioners received $33,000 and $36,000 respectively. This saw 74,426 persons benefitting in 2023, and 82,000 in 2024.

The ministry, through Facebook has said: “Since 2020, the Ministry of Human Services has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of our senior citizens through targeted initiatives. From providing better access to social programmes to creating opportunities for active engagement, we are committed to ensuring our seniors enjoy the respect, care, and support they deserve. Together, let us continue building a brighter future for our cherished elders.