News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Sri Lanka revise schedule for Australia’s inbound tour
sports

THE Sri Lanka Cricket Board, in consultation with Cricket Australia, has confirmed the addition of an extra ODI to the schedule for Australia’s upcoming tour.
Originally, the tour was planned to consist of just one ODI alongside two Test matches, the latter being a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. With the revised schedule, both teams will now compete in two ODIs and two Test matches.

The extra ODI added to the schedule is perfectly timed for Australia, offering the visitors crucial preparation ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, starting 19 February.

Sri Lanka, though, not a part of the Champions Trophy for the very first time in the tournament history after falling short of the qualification criteria.

The tour will kick off with the first Test match on 19 January, followed by the second Test on 6 February, both to be played at Galle.

Sri Lanka will face Australia in the first ODI on 12 February, with the newly added ODI fixture scheduled for 14 February.
Revised schedule:
First Test: 29 January – 2 February, Galle
Second Test: 6 – 10 February, Galle
First ODI: 12 February, Colombo
Second ODI: 14 February, Colombo (ICC Media)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.