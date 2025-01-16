Sri Lanka revise schedule for Australia’s inbound tour

THE Sri Lanka Cricket Board, in consultation with Cricket Australia, has confirmed the addition of an extra ODI to the schedule for Australia’s upcoming tour.

Originally, the tour was planned to consist of just one ODI alongside two Test matches, the latter being a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. With the revised schedule, both teams will now compete in two ODIs and two Test matches.

The extra ODI added to the schedule is perfectly timed for Australia, offering the visitors crucial preparation ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, starting 19 February.

Sri Lanka, though, not a part of the Champions Trophy for the very first time in the tournament history after falling short of the qualification criteria.

The tour will kick off with the first Test match on 19 January, followed by the second Test on 6 February, both to be played at Galle.

Sri Lanka will face Australia in the first ODI on 12 February, with the newly added ODI fixture scheduled for 14 February.

Revised schedule:

First Test: 29 January – 2 February, Galle

Second Test: 6 – 10 February, Galle

First ODI: 12 February, Colombo

Second ODI: 14 February, Colombo (ICC Media)