Work to commence on Guyana’s first school for the deaf

AS part of continued efforts to promote inclusive education and the development of all learners, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Tuesday turned the sod to mark the commencement of construction of the country’s first dedicated school for the deaf.

This landmark project, valued at G$194,472,570 will be executed by Superior Supplies and General Construction and is scheduled to be completed within nine months, the Education Ministry said in a press release.

Located in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, the state-of-the-art facility will cater to 30 learners who are deaf, providing a nurturing environment that celebrates and supports persons living with this disability.

The contract for the construction of the building was awarded after it went through the procurement process by way of public tender, the Education Ministry said.

Beyond being a school, the facility will serve as a resource hub for deaf youth, fostering community connections and enabling personal growth.

In brief remarks, Minister Manickchand said: “This school is a testament to our government’s dedication to inclusivity and equal opportunities for all learners.”

The minister commended the work the Deaf Association of Guyana has been doing over the years, and noted that the government is working towards establishing more inclusive spaces across the country.

Sabine McIntosh, Director of the Deaf Association of Guyana, who was invited by Minister Manickchand, recognised the significant contributions the minister made in the sector for more than a decade.

Assistant Chief Education Officer responsible for Special Education Needs and Development (SEND) Dr. Keon Cheung noted that the initiative underscores the ministry’s holistic approach to education, in that it recognises the importance of specialised support for learners with special education needs and disabilities.

He highlighted that as part of this effort, the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) has incorporated deaf education into its curriculum.

Deaf youth enrolled in the SEND programme are now teacher candidates, with additional programmes being offered by CPCE’s Disability Studies Department to train educators interested in teaching learners who are deaf.

Besides Dr. Cheung, the Education Ministry was joined by fellow SEND official, Senior Education Officer Ms. Nikoya Alleyne.