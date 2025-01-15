Transformation of communities to continue with injection of more resources –President Ali says

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has pledged to continue making more resources available at the community level, in order to foster further transformation.

The President reaffirmed the government’s position during a community engagement with residents of Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara.

The government’s aim is to advance growth and development at the community level.

“In this 2025 Budget, you will see a tremendous focus on community investment. We want to build community assets, community wealth,” the Head of State said.

The meeting, one of two for Tuesday afternoon, is a part of the Head of State’s drive to interact directly with ordinary Guyanese, on issues and solutions to problems.

At Friendship, he pledged to address issues of drainage, construction of roads and to work with persons to resolve longstanding land issues.

The President also met with residents of Garden of Eden, East Bank of Demerara, and listened to their concerns.

In that community, he said the government would also address issues of deplorable roads, clogged drains, absence of street lights and low water pressure.

Also, a team from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to address land and air pollution and other environmental issues.

In this regard, the President said that the concerns will be addressed in the shortest possible time frame.

He also tasked the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, to work with key agencies and the communities to resolve the issues raised.