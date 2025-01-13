MoL continues to work assiduously to bring awareness to child labour

THROUGH dedication and hard work, the Ministry of Labour (MoL) saw significant developments in 2024 across each of its sections. This includes its main areas: the Labour Department, the Board of Industrial Training and Occupational Safety and Health.

One area of success for 2024 was the ministry’s efforts in raising awareness for and about the detrimental effects of child labour on a child’s development.

The ministry’s end-of-year press conference held earlier this month, highlighted that it visited and met with toshaos and the village leaders of St Monica on the Upper Pomeroon River in Region Two; Wakapoa Village on the Pomeroon River, Region Two; Mashabo Village, also in Region Two and Aishalton, and Moco Wakako Village in Region Nine.

The ministry also held awareness walks in Region Four (Georgetown), and in Port Kaituma in Region One, where over 1,000 persons, including students participated in the activity.

According to the ministry, the walks also attracted community leaders, schools, non-government organisations, government stakeholders and residents.

Alongside this, the ministry’s labour officers reportedly conducted approximately 41 school visits at the primary and secondary levels, with interactive presentations tailored to different age groups.

The topics at the sensitisation visits included the rights of children, the value of education and how to recognise and report on cases of child labour.

Some of the schools that benefitted from these visits included the Diamond Secondary School, South Ruimveldt Secondary, East Ruimveldt Secondary, Cotton Field Secondary, Anna Regina Multilateral School, Bartica Secondary, and Central Corentyne Secondary School.

A total of 20 outreaches were also conducted to educate employers, employees and community members on their rights and obligations under the labour laws.

According to the ministry’s child labour advocacy mandate, its task includes investigating and prosecuting errant employers; conducting inspections at all workplaces; executing a Child Labour Sensitisation Programme; reporting to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on cases relating to child labour and carrying out truancy campaigns in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.