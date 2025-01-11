Minister Rodrigues refutes opposition claims on water access, highlights PPP/C achievements

says ‘No reinvention can rewrite coalition’s poor track record’

MINISTER within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, has dismissed claims by opposition member Annette Ferguson, accusing her of distorting the realities of water access in Guyana under the current administration.

In a Facebook post, Ferguson alleged that the coalition party, APNU+AFC, had installed nine wells in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), providing a consistent supply of clean water, and criticised the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government for purportedly depriving citizens of potable water. Ferguson claimed residents were now left with “rusty water.”

Responding to these assertions, Minister Rodrigues stated, “The APNU+AFC are trying to rewrite history. If their role in the rigging of the 2020 elections is not shameful enough to disqualify them from holding political office ever again, then we can examine their track record over the 2015-2020 period and show how unfit they were in government. They have no record of achievements in any sector, especially in the housing and water sectors. They were an abysmal failure.”

Highlighting Hinterland Water Achievements

Minister Rodrigues emphasised the transformative strides made by the PPP/C government in improving access to potable water, particularly in hinterland regions. She noted that in 2024 alone, 56 new wells were completed, bringing clean water access to over 15,000 residents for the first time.

Since taking office in 2020, the PPP/C has completed over 100 wells across the hinterland, significantly increasing access to clean water from 45 per cent in 2020 to 91 per cent by the end of 2024. “Our goal is to achieve 100 per cent access by the end of 2025,” Rodrigues affirmed.

Additionally, she pointed out that in 2024, $2.1 billion was allocated to further enhance water infrastructure in the hinterland, a stark contrast to the coalition’s track record. She revealed that APNU+AFC’s per capita spending on hinterland water was less than $10,000 between 2015 and 2020, compared to $48,000 under the PPP/C administration.

FACT-CHECKING OPPOSITION CLAIMS

Minister Rodrigues fact-checked Ferguson’s claims, acknowledging that, even if the APNU+AFC had drilled nine wells in Region Nine during their tenure, the PPP/C has far surpassed that effort by drilling 41 wells in the region over the past four years. She further noted that water access in Region Nine rose from 60 per cent in 2020 to 94 per cent under the current government.

“These numbers are irrefutable. The PPP/C is investing in the people of Guyana and ensuring their basic needs are met,” Rodrigues said.

COMMITMENT TO NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Minister Rodrigues underscored the PPP/C government’s dedication to improving citizens’ lives through initiatives that promote job creation, home ownership, and expanded opportunities.

She attributed this progress to President Ali’s visionary leadership, stating, “We are building a Guyana for all to enjoy, be proud of, and live in harmony.”

The Minister reiterated that the government’s mission remains focused on delivering tangible benefits to the people, highlighting the stark contrast between the coalition’s tenure and the PPP/C’s achievements.

“While the opposition may attempt to rewrite history, the facts speak for themselves,” Rodrigues concluded.