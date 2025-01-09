NZ demolish SL despite Theekshana’s hattrick

MAHEESH Theekshana’s hattrick was in vain as New Zealand sealed the three-match series against Sri Lanka with another massive 113-run victory in a rain-curtailed second ODI in Hamilton.

After a lengthy rain delay, Rachin Ravindra (79) and Mark Chapman (62) hit half-centuries to propel the hosts to 255 for 9 with Theekshana tying up the lower-order. However, barring Kamindu Mendis, neither of the Sri Lankan batters stepped up as the visitors folded for just 142 in reply.

After pre-toss showers delayed the start of proceedings, Sri Lanka opted to bowl first in order to make the most of the conditions on offer. But an early wicket of Will Young is all they could manage in the PowerPlay before the two half-centurions combined for a century stand.

Both Ravindra and Chapman looked flawless at the crease in their 112-run partnership for the second wicket. Both were equally aggressive, but it was the opener who got to his fifty first – with a six off Wanindu Hasaranga straight down the ground – in 43 deliveries. Chapman followed soon enough, and also with a maximum – off Eshan Malinga – as New Zealand cruised to a comfortable 143 for 1 in the 20th over until Theekshana struck on the last ball.

This was the start of a spin-inspired late comeback from the visitors as Ravindra lasted only a little longer. He did hit three boundaries in a quick timeframe to take the hosts past 150, but Hasaranga took him out at the end of the 23rd. Daryl Mitchell’s run-a-ball 38 was well complemented by skipper Mitchell Santner’s quick cameo of 20 in 15 deliveries – where he took Asitha Fernando to the cleaners – before Sri Lanka came back to clip their wings.

Theekshana dismissed Santner in the very next over, followed by Nathan Smith and then Matt Henry at the start of his next – and final over – to complete a hattrick. He finished with overall figures of 4 for 44 in eight overs, playing a major hand alongside Hasaranga in restricting the hosts who looked set, at one point, to post 280+.

But Sri Lanka’s top-order woes continued for a second successive game. They were reduced to 23 for 4 in the first ODI, and 22 for 4 today courtesy Jacob Duffy’s twin early strikes and a run-out of their captain. Kamindu fought a lone battle from there on. He led two useful partnerships – worth 57 with Janith Liyanage (22 off 31) and of 47 runs with Chamindu Wickramasinghe (17 off 27). However, the latter’s run-out also came at a crucial juncture to douse any hopes.

Kamindu reached his half-century in the 24th over, with back to back fours off Daryl Mitchell. However, William O’Rourke sent him packing soon after on 64. He was the eighth batter dismissed, reducing Sri Lanka to 131 for 8 and the tall pacer cleaned up the tail too all by himself to shoot down the visitors inside 31 overs and secure a big win. (Cricbuzz)