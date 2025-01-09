$4.7 Billion expended to Amerindian Villages in 2024 under LCDS

MINISTER of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, has announced that $4.7 billion was allocated to Amerindian villages in 2024 under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS). The funding benefitted approximately 254 communities across the country, marking a significant investment in the development and empowerment of Amerindian villages.

Speaking about the initiatives, Minister Sukhai highlighted that since 2020, there have been notable changes at the village level, driven by the Ministry’s commitment to advancing land titling, improving education, health, water, and infrastructure, revitalising the Community Service Officer (CSO) programme, and increasing presidential grants.

According to the Minister, the Ministry has achieved most of these commitments, supported by revenues from carbon credit sales under the LCDS. These funds are directly transferred to village councils for community-driven projects.

In 2024 alone, $395.1 million was allocated as presidential grants to the villages, which funded a range of tangible and beneficial projects. Minister Sukhai emphasised that these grants have instilled a sense of ownership among villagers, as they actively construct, produce, and participate in the projects.

One of the key areas of investment has been food security, with more than 40 projects implemented nationwide. In regions like Baracina and Yarakita in Region One, villagers have opened ginger farms, contributing to local food production and providing economic opportunities.

“The activities surrounding food security inject funds, provide employment for villagers, and generate income from selling surplus produce to central markets in sub-districts or regions,” Minister Sukhai explained.

Infrastructure development has also been a focus, with investments supporting the fencing of farms and playfields, as well as constructing catwalks in riverine villages like Barima Koriabo and Blackwater Savannah. These developments, the Minister noted, improve community infrastructure and positively impact women, youth, and other residents.

Minister Sukhai underscored the unique role of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, which provides technical and monitoring support to village councils. The Ministry’s work aligns with the government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of Amerindians and enhancing community development.

“This Ministry ensures that the investments made bring meaningful changes to the lives of Amerindians, empowering their village councils to lead and implement projects for the betterment of their communities,” she said.

The Low Carbon Development Strategy and associated initiatives continue to create transformative opportunities, fostering self-sufficiency and economic growth across Guyana’s Amerindian villages.