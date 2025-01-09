News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Minister Kwame McCoy engages Guyana National Newspapers staff on key concerns
Minister with direct oversight of state media, Kwame McCoy (at right) next to GNNL’s General Manager, Moshamie Ramotar and board member, Rawle Aaron
Minister with direct oversight of state media, Kwame McCoy (at right) next to GNNL’s General Manager, Moshamie Ramotar and board member, Rawle Aaron

Minister with direct oversight of state media, Kwame McCoy, met with staff of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) on Wednesday to address concerns and engage in constructive dialogue.
The meeting, held on the company’s premises, aimed to provide a platform for employees to voice their issues and receive updates on matters of importance.

GNNL staff in the meeting, held on the company’s premises, aimed to provide a platform for employees to voice their issues and receive updates on matters of importance

Accompanied by Gordon French from the Office of the Prime Minister, Minister McCoy emphasized the importance of listening to staff concerns, particularly regarding salary increases and other workplace matters. “I took time out of my schedule especially to have this constructive dialogue with you,” the Minister told the gathering.

McCoy assured employees that their concerns, including remuneration, will be reviewed by the GNNL Board of Directors, as the company falls under the public sector. He commended the dedication and hard work of staff across GNNL’s seven departments, stating that their efforts are pivotal to the organization’s success.

“The Board will deliberate on salary increases and other forms of remuneration to ensure your contributions are recognized and appreciated,” McCoy added, underscoring the government’s commitment to addressing employee welfare.
The meeting was also attended by GNNL’s General Manager, Moshamie Ramotar and board member, Rawle Aaron, who participated in discussions and pledged support in addressing the issues raised.

The initiative reflects the government’s focus on fostering open communication and enhancing the working conditions within state entities. Staffers expressed appreciation for the opportunity to voice their concerns directly to senior officials and anticipate positive outcomes following the engagement.
The visit underscores the government’s commitment to improving state media operations while ensuring the well-being of its employees remains a priority.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.