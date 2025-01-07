UGSS, Women’s Haven Guyana launch pioneering ‘Washroom Amenities Project’

THE University of Guyana Student Society (UGSS), led by its President Tirishatha Semple, has partnered with Women’s Haven Guyana to launch the ‘Washroom Amenities Project’, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing period poverty, and improving the overall well-being of students on campus.

The contract for the project was signed on Monday in the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) boardroom, marking a significant step towards fostering dignity and equity for all students at the University of Guyana.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Semple emphasised the importance of the initiative, which she described as the first of its kind at the University. “This is a proud and significant moment for the UGSS and the university community; it addresses an often-overlooked issue faced by women and girls,” she said.

During her interactions with students, Semple noted repeated concerns about the state of campus washrooms, particularly the lack of essential items like toilet paper and sanitary pads. “Female students would share the challenges of being caught off-guard during that time of the month, and struggling to find a sanitary pad. These were the voices of concern that I couldn’t ignore,” Semple explained.

The Washroom Amenities Project aims to ensure that all campus washrooms—both male and female—are stocked with essential items, including sanitary pads, liners, toilet paper, hand soap, and air fresheners. “The goal is to make students feel comfortable, supported, and at home on campus,” Semple added.

In her search for support, Semple connected with Women’s Haven Guyana, a company known for its safe and organic hygiene products. Women’s Haven CEO Lexann McPhoy praised the initiative, and announced the company’s ongoing donation of sanitary pads and liners to support the project.

“This partnership represents more than just an agreement; it’s a shared commitment to uplifting women and girls, breaking down barriers, and tackling an issue that impacts daily lives,” McPhoy stated.

She further highlighted that the initiative addresses period poverty by ensuring students have access to organic, reliable feminine hygiene products. “We are not just providing products; we are fostering education, allyship, and a culture of understanding and inclusivity,” McPhoy noted.

The partnership also seeks to empower female students with knowledge about their health, and engage male students, as informed allies, in creating a supportive environment. “These conversations are critical in breaking the stigma, and fostering inclusivity,” McPhoy said.

Commending the UGSS leadership, McPhoy underscored the potential of public-private partnerships to create meaningful change. “This collaboration is a testament to what can be achieved when entities come together with a shared purpose,” she said.

With the Washroom Amenities Project, the UGSS and Women’s Haven Guyana have taken a bold step towards ending period poverty on campus, thereby promoting equity, and ensuring that all students have access to the resources they need to thrive.