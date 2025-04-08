Landmark Berkeley-Guyana NASA Innovation Forum set for 2026

COME January 2026, the first Berkeley-Guyana NASA innovation Forum will be held locally, creating a platform for the country to leverage expertise from major technology giants.

This was according to President, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Sunday, following his visit to the Spring 2025, Berkeley Innovation Forum, California, United States.

“In January next year, we will have the Berkeley-Guyana NASA Innovation Forum in Guyana. These were things we fantasised about in the past looking at television,” President Ali told a community gathering in Region Three.

Last week, the Guyanese Head of State was awarded the prestigious Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation for 2024 from the University of California, Berkeley, at the NASA Ames Research Centre.

President Ali said: “A rush of emotions went through me as I walked into the NASA centre, walked into the Google X innovation room, knowing that these are things that you wished that is [sic] upon us now.”

A highlight of the tour was the Vertical Motion Simulator (VMS), a key tool used by innovators and contractors to advance drone and aviation technology.

Another significant area of interest was NASA’s advanced supercomputer at the Advanced Supercomputer Facility.

This cutting-edge technology enables researchers to collaborate on solving real-world challenges, offering a one-billion-pixel resolution across 128 LED screens to visualise complex research data.