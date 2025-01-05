Over 800 small, new contractors access opportunities on crucial projects

–Public Works Ministry reveals

SINCE the return of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, small contractors across the length and breadth of Guyana are benefitting from more opportunities.

During an end-of-year press conference at the Pegasus Suites in Georgetown on Saturday, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill clarified that small contractors are not being sidelined in the country’s development. On the contrary, he emphasised that small contractors play a critical role in Guyana’s progress.

According to the minister, these contractors are essential to the successful implementation of various infrastructural projects, and are key contributors to the country’s ongoing growth and transformation. The government, he assured reporters, remains committed to providing opportunities for small businesses to thrive, as part of the national development agenda.

On that note, it was revealed that 800 new contractors were engaged to execute emergency works on secondary and tertiary drainage networks within Georgetown and other townships.

Although this is a male-dominated field, 30 per cent of all the contractors are women, the minister said.

Minister Edghill also highlighted that the Ministry of Public Works has created numerous employment opportunities for youths across various sectors, including working alongside engineers on critical projects. While acknowledging that there are some delinquent contractors, the minister stressed that this group is minimal.

He emphasised that those contractors who fall behind on their commitments are held accountable, especially with President Dr. Irfaan Ali leading by example, and ensuring that standards are met. The government’s proactive stance ensures that no contractor is exempt from the consequences of underperformance, reinforcing a culture of responsibility and accountability.

“Don’t define Guyana’s development by the few that lag behind. I would like to defend our contractors, because we have said over and over, our contractors are partners in development,” the Public Works Minister said.

He revealed that the number of non-performing contractors is less than 1 per cent. Further addressing critics, Minister Edghill pointed out that while some individuals choose to focus on minor issues, they are overlooking the bigger picture.

He stressed that the immense and transformative work taking place across Guyana deserves far more attention. The Minister emphasised that the government’s efforts to develop the nation, improve infrastructure, and create opportunities for its citizens are far more significant than the small distractions being highlighted by detractors. He urged the public to recognise and appreciate the broader progress being made for the betterment of the country.

“So, we’ve employed more; we put more resources. We are grooming a lot of our young people, our senior engineers… and we are seeking to do much, much, much more,” Minister Edghill said.

The sheer magnitude of community consultations taking place has resulted in citizens cooperating with the ministry, even though there may be inconveniences sometimes, he said.

Additionally, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar placed emphasis on the extensive work being undertaken by the ministry’s team.

Giving kudos to the team, the minister said that they managed over 4,500 projects.

“That tells you about design; it speaks about procurement, it speaks about mobilisation payments, it speaks about progress payments, it speaks about inspection, it speaks about the final evaluation,” Indar noted.

Projects that cost under $15 million totalled 3,565, and those between $15 million and $50 million totalled 552.

“So, you can see small contractors, throughout the length and breadth of Guyana, have been engaged by this ministry,” he said.

Cementing his point that no one is being left behind, Indar said that contractors from Region One (Barima-Waini) to Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) are all engaged. This widespread engagement, according to him, is being done on the community level.