Man gets 10-year sentence for killing brother in property dispute

Khemlall Bishnauth, also known as “Bison,” has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally stabbing his brother, Sarananand Bishnauth, during a heated dispute over family property.

Justice Zamilla Ally-Seepaul handed down the sentence at the Berbice High Court on Monday, taking into account Khemlall’s guilty plea to the lesser count of manslaughter and time already served. The fatal incident occurred on May 30, 2020, at Shieldstown Village, West Bank Berbice (WBB), and was

reportedly triggered by an argument over a plot of land belonging to the brothers’ father. Both men had been drinking separately earlier in the day, before Khemlall visited his brother’s home. The quarrel escalated into violence when Khemlall allegedly armed himself with a knife, stabbing his 45-year-old brother near the heart and on his left arm.

The judge determined a base sentence of 25 years as appropriate for the offence. This was reduced by three years due to mitigating factors, resulting in 22 years.

A further reduction of one-third of this 22-year term was applied because the defendant entered an early guilty plea. This one-third deduction is a legal incentive that acknowledges the defendant’s acceptance of responsibility, reduces the need for a trial, and spares victims and witnesses from having to testify. One-third of 22 years equals approximately seven years and four months, which was deducted from the 22 years, leaving a sentence of 14 years and eight months. Lastly, four years were subtracted for time already served in custody while awaiting trial.

This brought the final sentence to 10 years. Sarananand was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. His cause of death was a stab wound to the chest. Police responded promptly, arresting Khemlall at the scene. Investigators revealed that Sarananand had been living with their father, while Khemlall resided elsewhere in the village.