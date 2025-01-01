News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Mahdia residents participate in sensitisation seminar on Labour Laws, Child Labour
Mahdia residents attended a four-day seminar on Guyanese labour laws, child labour prevention, and workplace safety
Mahdia residents attended a four-day seminar on Guyanese labour laws, child labour prevention, and workplace safety

RESIDENTS of Mahdia, Region Eight, recently took part in a four-day sensitisation seminar aimed at increasing awareness of Guyana’s labour laws, addressing the harmful effects of child labour, and promoting safe and healthy workplace practices.
This initiative, organised by the Ministry of Labour, reflects the government’s commitment to fostering awareness and compliance with labour laws while advocating for the rights and safety of all workers across the country.
A one-day seminar was also held in Micobie Village, where 61 employers and employees gained valuable insights into these critical topics. Both sessions were facilitated by Labour Officer Ms. Denise Duncan and Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Officer Mr. Ray Hossannah.
The seminars covered several key topics, including:

Child Labour: Participants learned about the legal definitions of child labour, its root causes such as poverty, lack of education, and cultural norms, as well as the adverse physical, emotional, and educational impacts on children.
Workplace Conditions: Discussions also focused on the National Minimum Wage, hours of work, overtime payment, and the importance of adhering to OSH standards to ensure a safe and productive work environment.
These educational initiatives aim to empower residents with the knowledge needed to uphold labour laws and protect the rights of workers in their communities. The Ministry of Labour remains dedicated to enhancing awareness and ensuring compliance with legislation that promotes fair and safe working conditions for all Guyanese.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.