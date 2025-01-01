Mahdia residents participate in sensitisation seminar on Labour Laws, Child Labour

RESIDENTS of Mahdia, Region Eight, recently took part in a four-day sensitisation seminar aimed at increasing awareness of Guyana’s labour laws, addressing the harmful effects of child labour, and promoting safe and healthy workplace practices.

This initiative, organised by the Ministry of Labour, reflects the government’s commitment to fostering awareness and compliance with labour laws while advocating for the rights and safety of all workers across the country.

A one-day seminar was also held in Micobie Village, where 61 employers and employees gained valuable insights into these critical topics. Both sessions were facilitated by Labour Officer Ms. Denise Duncan and Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Officer Mr. Ray Hossannah.

The seminars covered several key topics, including:

Child Labour: Participants learned about the legal definitions of child labour, its root causes such as poverty, lack of education, and cultural norms, as well as the adverse physical, emotional, and educational impacts on children.

Workplace Conditions: Discussions also focused on the National Minimum Wage, hours of work, overtime payment, and the importance of adhering to OSH standards to ensure a safe and productive work environment.

These educational initiatives aim to empower residents with the knowledge needed to uphold labour laws and protect the rights of workers in their communities. The Ministry of Labour remains dedicated to enhancing awareness and ensuring compliance with legislation that promotes fair and safe working conditions for all Guyanese.