President Ali slams ‘mischief makers’ for causing chaos in cash grant distribution

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has expressed frustration over disruptions in the cash grant distribution process, blaming what he described as “mischief makers” for spreading misinformation that has resulted in chaos at distribution centres.

During his end-of-year press conference on Tuesday, the President pointed out that false information circulating on social media has hampered the government’s efforts to distribute cash grants in an orderly manner.

“For example, today we had no ad for persons to start up in New Amsterdam. Someone post on social media, ‘turn up to New Amsterdam for the grant’ so we have a lot of mischievous [people] in the system, and we know who are the mischief makers,” he said.

This misinformation had led to large crowds gathering at distribution centres, despite the government’s attempts to stagger the process and encourage people to be patient.

“We advertised yesterday, for example, that we will distribute at the NIS offices over a period of a number of days, not one day.

“We ask people not to be in a rush. And further that if you’re not, if you have not received it within that timeframe, will ensure you’re paid in your villages,” the President said.

To address the issue, the government has taken additional measures, including making the cash grants payable at both NIS and NDC offices in local communities.

President Ali highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring an orderly and efficient distribution process, while also acknowledging the excitement and gratitude of the people receiving the benefits.

“They’re excited about their government. They’re excited about their benefits. They’re excited to receive theirs. I’m sure you’re excited too,” the President said, urging the public to be patient and follow the government’s instructions.