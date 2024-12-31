GCCI partners with Canadian organisation to develop ‘micro’, women entrepreneur learning centre

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has announced that it has partnered with the World University Services of Canada (WUSC), with funding from Global Affairs Canada, to develop a groundbreaking Micro and Women Entrepreneur Learning Centre in Georgetown, housed at the GCCI’s Secretariat.

According to a press release from GCCI, the centre is anticipated to be completed and operationalised by the second quarter of 2025.

Over the last two-and-a-half years, the GCCI has been collaborating with WUSC to undertake capacity-building projects with farmers across the country through outreaches.

On December 20, the two organisations inked an agreement to institutionalise this initiative into a permanent programme through the establishment of the learning centre.

The agreement was signed by Senior Vice-President of the Chamber, Kathy Smith and Country Coordinator (Guyana and Suriname) for the Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) Project, Krysten Sewett in the presence of the Chairperson of the Chamber’s Agriculture Committee, Brian Edwards; Secretary and Councillor, Melisa McRae-George, and WUSC’s Agribusiness and Marketing Officer, Parmanan Chandranauth.

This Micro and Women Entrepreneur Learning Centre was conceptualised by the GCCI in a bid to further support Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME), which make up about 75 per cent of the Chamber’s membership, while supporting the enhancement and advancement of the agriculture sector.

“The centre will provide farmers with opportunities for skills development in areas such as sustainable farming practices, business management, marketing, and technology adoption. Through tailored courses, the objective is to help farmers increase productivity, improve supply chains, and access new markets—ultimately enhancing their economic viability,” GCCI said.

Chairperson of the Agriculture Committee, Edwards, who has been leading in the countrywide outreaches, emphasised the importance of a sustainable approach to capacity-building, which the Centre will provide.

“It’s a dedicated space for women and youth in agriculture to learn, grow, thrive and build their capacity. It will empower MSMEs,” he said.

Senior Vice-President Smith emphasised the importance of providing resources for women farmers in Guyana.

Chandranauth commended the GCCI for its commitment to the development of farmers, particularly as it relates to enhancing their operations as food producers.

Sewett further lauded the Chamber, saying, “We want to thank the GCCI for leading a lot of the key initiatives in agriculture,” later adding, “You have demonstrated your ability to be a convener in working with women, youth and small-scale male farmers to help them improve their economic prosperity.”