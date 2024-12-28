President Ali calls for year-round love, unity among Guyanese

IN a heartfelt message delivered during his Christmas morning address at the LifeSpring Ministries Cathedral on the East Coast of Demerara, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali underscored the significance of love as a continuous and unifying force in the lives of all Guyanese. Emphasising that “love should not be seasonal,” the President called on citizens to embrace love not just during the Christmas season but throughout the year.

President Ali acknowledged the tradition of referring to Christmas as the “season of love,” but he urged Guyanese to see it as an opportunity to demonstrate their inherent capacity to give and share love. “Love should not be seasonal; many people say that this is the season of love. Yes, this is the season, but a season that gives us the opportunity to prove to ourselves that we have the ability to love, to share, to be charitable, to lift up each other, and to be gracious to each other,” he stated.

Referencing a Bible verse that highlights the abiding love of God, President Ali encouraged Guyanese to grasp the profound significance of love and to embody its virtues in daily life. He noted that if God’s love is gracious and merciful, humanity is called to mirror these attributes through acts of kindness, humility, and compassion. “We must be gracious, merciful, thankful, and humble, as well as caring and kind,” he said.

Love as a Pillar for National Development

President Ali stressed that love holds transformative power not just for individuals but for the nation as a whole. He explained that fostering love could alleviate societal ills such as impatience and discord, promoting instead a culture of mutual respect. “With love, there would be no instances of impatience on the roads, as individuals would treat others as they would like to be treated,” he remarked.

He further highlighted that love is intertwined with patience, kindness, and compassion. True believers in love, he said, should exhibit these qualities, particularly during challenging times. “Love does not envy or boast, nor is it arrogant or rude,” the President added, urging citizens to celebrate their achievements without arrogance and to find joy in the successes of others.

A Call for Humility and Responsibility

Touching on Guyana’s rapid development, President Ali reminded the congregation of the importance of humility and responsibility. He cautioned against adopting a superior attitude toward other nations, even as Guyana achieves remarkable progress. “We must never, ever make the mistake of treating any human as we were once treated poorly in other countries. Instead, we must uphold our responsibility as guided by God to treat others with dignity and respect,” he implored.

The President emphasised the need for unity and collective action, stating that the nation’s accomplishments should inspire co-operation rather than division. “Now more than ever, we need to come together in unity and be more responsible and helpful,” he said.

Building a Future of Equality and Prosperity

President Ali reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fostering unity and love among all Guyanese. He stated that every policy and initiative is designed to promote inclusivity and address the needs of the most vulnerable. “Our goal is to enable every family to live a prosperous life and to ensure that the future of Guyana is built not on inequality but on circumstances that bring everyone together as one,” he affirmed.

Concluding his address, President Ali invoked the national motto, “One People, One Nation, One Destiny,” as a guiding principle for building a united and equitable future. “We are building a collective whole of One Guyana, grounded in love and unity,” he declared, urging all citizens to embrace this vision in their daily lives.