PPP/C Gov’t has re-injected life into communities over the past four years

–Dr. Singh says; reminds citizens of dismal conditions under APNU+AFC

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government has revitalised communities across the country, bringing new life and opportunities to all corners of the nation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh told residents of Crabwood Creek, Region Six, on Sunday.

He emphasised that under this government, the focus is not only on infrastructural development but also on enhancing social well-being and fostering economic empowerment.

The government, Dr. Singh said, is committed to creating policies that reflect a genuine care for its people, ensuring that every citizen has access to the resources they need to thrive.

Pointing to areas affected by the APNU+AFC’s closure of sugar estates during its tenure, Singh said, “you have seen those communities re-injected with life and dynamism.”

He continued, “You have seen the economic activity that has been generated as a result of the exciting development in agriculture, in rice, in cash crops; you have seen the investment in infrastructure that we have made including in community roads, to the point where, today, in most communities, all of the roads have been repaired and where there were no roads, new roads have been built.”

Senior Minister Singh reiterated the government’s firm commitment to ensuring that, by the end of 2025, “every single road where people live will be repaired or built.”

He emphasised that just a few months ago, additional contracts were awarded for roadworks, with even more projects slated for 2025.

The government’s goal, he said, is to fulfil its promise to improve infrastructure across the country.

Dr. Singh added: “Like I said to you before the end of 2025, there will be no road left where people live that has not been built or rehabilitated.”

He then addressed the employment opportunities created through infrastructure contracts, highlighting the significant number of jobs generated for residents.

Minister Singh further pointed out that with the ongoing construction of new hospitals in the region, even more job opportunities will be available once these facilities are completed and operational.

This, he stressed, is part of the government’s broader commitment to not only improving the region’s healthcare infrastructure but also ensuring sustainable employment for the people.

Dr. Singh said: “We are building a brand new hospital at Number 75 Village, that brand new hospital alone will employ nearly 1,000 persons, doctors, nurses, support staff, attendants, porters; it will stimulate activity like transportation activity, ambulance drivers, taxi drivers, etc… and all of those people will come from Upper Corentyne.”

By prioritising local expertise and providing career opportunities in key sectors, the PPP/C government is fostering economic growth and stability for all citizens in the region, and Minister Singh urged residents to take advantage of all the opportunities available to them.

He said, “The simple message I want to give to you is that we are living today in an age of opportunity, an age where there are more educational opportunities than at any other point in time of our country’s history, and I hope that our boys and girls are taking up those educational opportunities… we have more job opportunities being created and we want you to take those opportunities up.”

Dr. Singh emphasised that under the leadership of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to working tirelessly, day and night, to create more opportunities for the people.

He highlighted that the administration’s efforts are also centred on fostering a thriving economy, ensuring that every citizen has access to the resources and opportunities needed to succeed.

With President Ali’s vision guiding the government’s initiatives, the aim is to build a stronger, more prosperous future for all Guyanese.

On Sunday, Minister Singh distributed toys to thousands of children in communities across Corriverton, Crabwood Creek, Kildonan, Eversham, Maida, Adventure, Bushlot, Port Mourant, and Glasgow.

This initiative was part of the government’s broader goal to ensure that every child, regardless of his/her circumstances, receives a toy.

Minister Singh emphasised that the government is committed to spreading joy and creating memorable experiences for young citizens, especially during the holiday season.