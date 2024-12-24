CID Detectives honoured for dedication, excellence in service

Cadet Officer David Prince named Best ‘Cop’ at annual awards ceremony

THE Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Guyana Police Force hosted its annual Christmas luncheon and awards ceremony, recognising outstanding contributions from detectives and specialised units as part of the Force’s traditional holiday celebrations.

The event, held on Monday at the Police Officers Mess Annex, included remarks from senior leadership, highlighted the CID’s accomplishments in 2024 and its vision for the future.

Cadet Officer David Prince of the Narcotics Branch was named the Best Cop for 2024, with Sergeant Ameer Mohamed of the Crime Laboratory earning the runner-up position.

Other awardees included Constable Christopher Kissoon of the Major Crimes Investigation Unit, Lance Corporal Bhupaul Narine from the Fraud Squad, and Constable Matthew Evans of the Cybercrime Unit.

Further commendations went to Corporal Lallchan Ragbeer from the Forensic Video Analysis Unit, Corporal Nicketia Jonas for her work in the Trafficking in Persons Unit, and Corporal Randy David in Returnees/Finance. Lance Corporal Davina Campbell from the Criminal Records Office, Lance Corporal Devon Benjamin of the Registry, and Sergeant Colene John-Griffith from the Statistic Unit were also recognized.

Lance Corporal Murietta Griffith from Interpol, Lance Corporal Orlanzo Boyce from the Prosecutor’s Office, and Constable Leon Rodney of the Supreme Criminal Court received accolades for their outstanding service. Inspector Khrisna Seetaram received a special award for his exceptional contributions.

BUILDING CAPACITY FOR THE FUTURE

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, addressed the importance of continuous growth within the CID.

“Next year, we will be doing police work, and there will be elections. Our first priority is to build capacity among detectives. You are going to be more than what you are now,” he said.

The Commissioner emphasised the value of rotation as a tool for developing organisational efficiency and enhancing individual skills.

He also announced plans for training programmes, from diplomas to advanced degrees, ensuring that ranks across the Force maintain a consistent level of expertise.

“Detectives, you are the salt of the Force. Most of you from headquarters are specialists, and we expect you to be special,” Commissioner Hicken remarked, urging officers to reflect on their performance and aim for even higher achievements in 2025.

Deputy Commissioner of Law Enforcement, Mr. Wendell Blanhum, commended the dedication and resilience of detectives, highlighting their pivotal role in achieving the CID’s mandate. He noted that the department’s specialised units collaborated effectively to address challenges, ranging from high-profile investigations to maintaining criminal records and providing security at judicial institutions.

“This event is an opportunity to reward and show genuine appreciation for the shared commitment and goodwill of our hard-working detectives,” Mr. Blanhum stated.

He introduced a special award for a divisional detective who ensured no serious crimes were reported in their region for over six months, emphasising the importance of public recognition as a motivator.

Reflecting on the year’s successes, Mr. Blanhum highlighted record-breaking achievements, including the lowest levels of serious crimes, murders, robberies, and sexual offences in a decade.

The CID also recorded its highest-ever seizure of illegal firearms, with 178 weapons removed from circulation, and made significant progress in dismantling criminal networks.

As the CID looks ahead to 2025, the Deputy Commissioner encouraged all ranks to continue striving for excellence. “Raise the bar beyond your performance this year, and continue to work diligently,” he urged.

The event concluded with heartfelt acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by officers, including long hours and time away from family, as they fulfilled their duties in protecting the nation. The luncheon and awards ceremony underscored the CID’s commitment to recognising excellence and fostering a culture of professionalism within the Guyana Police Force.