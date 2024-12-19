Inspector Barkoye named ‘Best Cop’ at Police Regional Division 10 Christmas Luncheon

DEPUTY Commissioner ‘Administration’, Ravindradat Budhram, delivered inspiring remarks at the Annual Christmas Luncheon and Award Ceremony hosted by Police Regional Division #10 on Tuesday at the Watooka Guest House in Mackenzie, Linden.

He commended the ranks for their hard work and dedication, urging them to pursue continuous education and self-improvement. Demonstrating his support for the division, Mr. Budhram generously donated $400,000 on behalf of the Guyana Police Force to the Policing Division.

The festive event commenced with prayers from various religious faiths, followed by the National Pledge and soul-stirring performances by Corporal Small, Sergeant Lacon, and Yoland Nedd. Adding to the cheer, Santa Claus made a surprise appearance, entertaining the audience and spreading holiday joy.

Commander of Police Regional Division #10, Superintendent Guy Nurse, reflected on the division’s notable achievements in 2024 and emphasised the critical role of collaboration between law enforcement and the community. “I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the Community Policing Groups and all our stakeholders. You have shown time and time again that policing is not just about law enforcement; it is a collective effort that involves every member of society,” he stated.

During his address, Deputy Commissioner Budhram captivated the audience with motivational anecdotes, sharing stories of legendary musician Bob Marley and India’s former President, Abdul Kalam, which highlighted resilience and excellence in service.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Magistrate R. Liverpool, Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region #10, Mr. D. John, Senior Superintendent M. Singh, and Senior Superintendent J. Johnson, along with other officers, ranks, and special invitees who added to the occasion’s significance.

The highlight of the luncheon was the awards ceremony, where individuals were honoured for their outstanding contributions. Inspector Barkoye received the title of ‘Best Cop’ in recognition of his exemplary service and commitment to the division and the Guyana Police Force, receiving a trophy, a certificate, and $150,000. Additionally, Woman Sergeant Sharon Hatton was celebrated for her extraordinary 35 years and four months of dedicated service as she prepared for retirement.

The ‘vote of thanks’ was delivered by Inspector Barkoye, expressing heartfelt gratitude to all attendees and supporters on behalf of the division.

The Annual Christmas Luncheon and Award Ceremony was a resounding success, strengthening bonds within the force and reinforcing the importance of unity, appreciation, and shared commitment to community safety during this festive season.