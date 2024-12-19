Digicel partners with MMG for convenient Top-Up Service

IN a groundbreaking partnership aimed at enhancing customer convenience, Digicel Guyana has announced that Digicel top-ups are now available through Mobile Money Guyana (MMG). This collaboration between the telecommunications and financial services companies represents a significant advancement in improving mobile recharge accessibility for Digicel customers nationwide.

Customers can now recharge their phones anytime and anywhere directly through the MMG platform, eliminating the need to visit physical locations for top-ups. This service ensures quick and reliable transactions from the comfort of homes, workplaces, or while on the go.

Mark Singh, CEO of MMG, expressed excitement about the new service, stating, “We are thrilled to offer Digicel customers the ability to recharge their phones through MMG, adding yet another layer of convenience to our platform. This partnership with Digicel underscores our commitment to making everyday transactions faster and easier for all Guyanese while fostering financial inclusion across the country.”

The integration of Digicel top-ups into the MMG platform is part of both companies’ broader vision to leverage technology to simplify services and improve access to mobile and financial solutions. This initiative aligns with MMG’s mission of providing a digital payment solution that reaches every corner of Guyana, making daily life more convenient for its customers.

Digicel’s CEO, Deonarine Gopaul, emphasised the importance of this partnership, saying, “By integrating with MMG, we’re responding to our customers’ needs for a fast and efficient way to stay connected. This partnership aligns with our digital transformation journey and reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the customer experience in Guyana. We understand that our customers lead busy lives, and being able to top up their phones through an app they already use and trust makes perfect sense.”

To utilise this new feature, customers can log in to their MMG account using the app, select the Digicel top-up option, and complete the transaction in just a few simple steps. Additionally, this service allows users to top up for others, providing convenience for family and friends.

With this partnership, Digicel and MMG are not only simplifying the top-up process but also contributing to the digital transformation of Guyana’s financial landscape, making it easier for citizens to stay connected in an increasingly fast-paced world.