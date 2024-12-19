A home for Christmas: First Lady Arya Ali delivers new house to family of six

IN a heartwarming gesture just in time for the Christmas holiday, the Office of the First Lady has provided a new home to a family of six in Meten-Meer-Zorg, located on the West Coast Demerara (WCD).

During a touching handing-over ceremony on Wednesday, First Lady Arya Ali expressed her joy in delivering the much-needed housing to the family.

The newly constructed house is a one-story concrete structure designed to accommodate Lisa Reddy, a single mother of four boys aged 13, 11, 7, and 2, along with her mother, who is hearing-impaired.

The home is not just a shelter; it is furnished and equipped with essential amenities, including three bedrooms, a kitchen area, dining space, and a family room, providing a comfortable living environment for the family.

“It’s a home for Christmas. It’s a gift that we’re handing over to Lisa and her mom,” Mrs. Ali stated. She acknowledged Lisa as the sole breadwinner of the family, highlighting the challenges they face. “Her mom is mute, and she is, of course, a person with a disability,” she added.

The First Lady emphasised that giving back is a core principle of her office, alongside advocating for women’s empowerment. In addition to the house, Mrs. Ali announced plans to construct a chicken coop in the backyard. This initiative aims to provide Lisa’s mother with a means to achieve financial independence and contribute to the family’s welfare.

Funded by the First Lady’s Office, the project encompasses the cost of the land, furnishings, and construction, totalling approximately GYD 15.3 million. The initiative began in July of this year, with the goal of enhancing the living conditions of those in need.

Expressing her profound gratitude, Lisa shared how the First Lady had personally shown great interest and involvement in the project. “It is more than I could ever imagine,” Lisa said, visibly moved. She acknowledged Mrs. Ali’s impact, stating, “Through this opportunity, I have seen that Mrs. Ali is more

than the First Lady to Guyana. I would just like to thank her for what she is doing. She has a great heart. I can see it. She comes, she sees this home. She helps to actually do everything in this home.”

Lisa described the government’s gesture as a significant blessing, especially in light of her grandmother’s passing just months before the project was completed. Her grandmother lived to be 94 years old, and Lisa reflected on the emotional significance of receiving the house during this time of loss.

As the holiday season approaches, the First Lady’s initiative has not only provided a physical structure but has also offered hope and stability to a family in need, reinforcing the spirit of giving that characterises the festive season.