Media representatives left out of AFC’s press conference

–due to party’s poor coordination, planning

SEVERAL media operatives were, on Tuesday, left with their questions unanswered after being left out of the Alliance For Change’s (AFC) virtual press conference, as it went on with others online.

The party called its press conference to address issues surrounding reports of it using a migrant issue to score political points.

Journalists from various entities including the Guyana Chronicle were sent an invite to join the press conference virtually via video conferencing application Zoom and many were left waiting for the “host” to begin the virtual meeting.

However, the conference was at the time streamed via the party’s social media platforms and several other media operatives could be heard posing their questions to the party’s leadership.

Efforts proved futile as journalists made several attempts to join the press conference virtually by using the meeting link and even the meeting’s identification and passcode.

This further led some to question whether a deliberate attempt was made by the party to leave some entities out so as to not face tough questions on their actions on Monday evening in relation to the group of Warrau persons in Georgetown.