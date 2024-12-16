Drone, supplies, mega-farm plans to boost agriculture in North Rupununi

–Agriculture Minister delivers crucial support to farmers

FARMERS from villages across the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region of Guyana will benefit from improved agricultural services aimed at boosting and expanding production in the hinterland.

Over the weekend, during a two-day outreach to several villages in the North Rupununi Sub-District, Agriculture Minister Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha handed over a Mavic Multispectral drone to the Regional Agriculture Department to assist with soil testing and analyses.

During the meeting at Yakarinta Village, farmers told Minister Mustapha that they were interested in expanding their production. While noting that the government has already committed to supplying cassava sticks and other planting materials to enhance production, many farmers require soil tests to determine what can be planted in the new lands they want to utilize.

One farmer stated that while many farmers benefited from planting materials in the past, they did not request soil testing, which resulted in low production levels.

Minister Mustapha said he is aware that many farmers in the hinterland region require a range of services.

He explained that the government wants farmers to increase production and will continue to provide the necessary resources and services to facilitate expansion and diversification within the agriculture sector.

“We want you to expand production. I know cassava is a staple here. While we want you to expand production, we also want you to diversify. Yes, we are making the planting materials available. We are also making resources and services available to support your production. If you want to expand, you have to cultivate more land. So, today I am handing over a drone to the region that has the capacity to do soil testing and many other things.

“With the introduction of this piece of equipment, you will be able to know what can be cultivated or what is needed to make these new lands suitable for cultivation. We’ve been investing heavily in technology for the sector. We want to increase production while making the sector less labor-intensive and more resilient,” the minister explained.

The drone, valued at approximately $3 million, was procured through funding from the Government of Guyana (GoG) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) under the ministry’s Hinterland Environmentally Sustainable Agricultural Development (HESAD) project.

The drone’s features will help with soil mapping in areas such as moisture, pH, and nutrient distribution; crop health monitoring; pest and disease monitoring; farm mapping and GIS data collection; aerial surveys for cattle and other livestock; and environmental monitoring and land degradation surveys.

Minister Mustapha also disclosed that cassava farmers from Massara and other villages would soon benefit from a $5 million grant to expand cassava production.

Farmers will also receive fencing materials, including approximately 60 rolls of barbed wire and chain link mesh, to assist with wildlife control on their farms.

To assist with boosting poultry and livestock production, Minister Mustapha announced that, through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), farmers will also benefit from assistance to enhance their poultry programs. Farmers will benefit from breeding animals for cattle, swine, and small ruminants as well as artificial insemination services.

While in Kwatamang Village, Minister Mustapha disclosed that officers from the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) will visit the area to conduct agro-processing training exercises with members of the Kwatamang Purple Sweet Potato Farmers Group in the coming week.

Minister Mustapha also disclosed plans to develop mega-farms in the hinterland region.

He told farmers that plans are underway to commence agricultural surveys to identify lands for large-scale cultivation of several crops.

“Soon, we’ll conduct several surveys in different parts of Rupununi to determine which areas we can develop into mega-farms.

“This is all part of our plans to diversify and expand production. This region has a lot of agricultural potential, and we will work with you to ensure you have the resources to cultivate a variety of crops on a large scale. Guyana is leading in agriculture in the CARICOM Region. We want to make Guyana a food hub. To do so, we have to ensure farmers from all regions are producing. We are constantly working to secure new and lucrative markets for your produce. With challenges posed by climate change, we are also working to make the sector more technologically advanced and less labor-intensive,” Minister Mustapha said.

Minister Mustapha also distributed a quantity of seeds, seedlings, Acoushi Ants bait, garden tools, fertilizer, and other inputs to boost production in the villages.Minister Mustapha visited Annai, Rupertee, Wowetta, Kwatamang, Surama, Yakarinta, and Massara in North Rupununi Sub-District in Region Nine.

He was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute Jagnarine Singh; Chief Executive Officer of GLDA Dr. Dwight Waldron; HESAD Coordinator Raymond Latchman; and other regional officials.

Minister Mustapha also distributed toys and other goodies to children from the villages as part of Christmas festivities.