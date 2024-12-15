Honouring Excellence: Data Technology’s Rennie Leow recognised for contributions to Guyana’s Oil and Gas Industry

IN a celebration of innovation, resilience, and collaboration, the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) recently hosted its Annual Awards and Induction Dinner for 2024, an event that brought together key stakeholders from across Guyana’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.

Among the highlights of the evening was the recognition of Rennie Leow, General Manager of Data Technology Guyana, for his invaluable contributions to fostering strategic partnerships and building capacity within the industry.

Leow’s efforts have not only bolstered GOGEC’s role as a key player in Guyana’s economic landscape but have also enhanced the chamber’s ability to represent the nation on the global stage.

His leadership as a GOGEC Director, with a portfolio focusing on digital transformation and energy transitioning, reflects his commitment to integrating innovation and sustainability into Guyana’s oil and gas sector.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, senior government officials, diplomats, and private sector leaders attended the prestigious event, which underscored the importance of collaboration and capacity building in Guyana’s rapidly evolving energy sector.

GOGEC’s participation in international forums like the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, was highlighted as a testament to the chamber’s—and the country’s—growing influence in the global energy arena.

Under Leow’s leadership, Data Technology Guyana has emerged as a leader in IT services and renewable energy solutions, offering over 25 years of expertise in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and solar photovoltaic systems.

The company’s alignment with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) showcases its dedication to balancing technological advancement with environmental stewardship.

The company’s projects emphasise: Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7): Deploying solar power installations to reduce reliance on fossil fuels; Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure (SDG 9): Advancing IT infrastructure and digital transformation for businesses and public institutions; and Climate Action (SDG 13): promoting green energy initiatives that align with LCDS objectives, reducing emissions, and enhancing climate resilience.

Leow’s dual focus on digital transformation and energy transitioning has positioned Data Technology as a vital partner for both government and private enterprises in Guyana. The company’s tailored Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and advanced security solutions, delivered in partnership with global leaders like Fortinet, optimise productivity and safeguard critical infrastructure.

By integrating green energy solutions with cutting-edge IT services, Data Technology is not only driving operational efficiency but also championing environmental sustainability—a critical priority for Guyana as it navigates its role as an emerging oil and gas powerhouse.

Leow’s recognition at the GOGEC Annual Awards highlights the importance of innovative leadership in shaping Guyana’s economic and environmental trajectory.

With initiatives that align closely with national and global sustainability goals, Leow and Data Technology exemplify the transformative potential of strategic partnerships and forward-thinking solutions in fostering sustainable development.

As Guyana continues its remarkable growth in the oil and gas industry, leaders like Rennie Leow are paving the way for a future that balances prosperity with environmental responsibility, ensuring long-term benefits for the nation and its people.