Gov’t, GGDMA sign two-year agreement to further boost mining industry

–Association applauds administration for maintaining, expanding supportive measures that were restored in 2020

THE Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), at its 40th Annual General Meeting, resolved to strategise and work together for greater growth in the sector.

According to a press release, GGDMA President Ronaldo Alphonso told its membership that despite the many challenges the industry has faced this year, they’ve only served to make the resolve of the miners stronger.

The meeting was informed that the GGDMA and the Government of Guyana signed an Investment Development Agreement [IDA] for vehicles and spares on December 9 for a period of two years.

Members were also informed that the Association will be meeting with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) shortly to discuss the workings of the IDA, and the requirements that miners need to meet to qualify for this incentive.

Additionally, the government has partnered with the GGDMA for the development of several interior roads and bridges, and the Association has also been given an avenue to ventilate issues with the various government departments via the establishment of a direct mining portal.

The GGDMA said it is heartened and grateful for the support that the government continues to provide to the sector, despite the petroleum boom and the rise of the construction sector.

This year, the GGDMA said, its executives continued to meet regularly with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the needs and support for the mining sector.

“The President has been fully supportive of the sector, and has worked with the GGDMA to advance initiatives that will help bolster growth,” the organisation said, adding:

“As a result, the sector was able to get several benefits including: IDA on vehicle and spares, VAT exemptions on spares for machinery, spares for the dredges and all industrial grease and hydraulic oils for those miners who sell directly to the GGB [Guyana Gold Board]. This is now a part of the recently-signed IDA with the government, and is valid for two years.”

As it went on to say, “There were commitments to address labour shortages in the mining sector, and construct three new roads for the mining sector, even as G$2.2 billion in rehabilitation works are currently being undertaken by the GGMC [Guyana Geology & Mines Commission] on existing roads: Toroparau to Kartuni Road, Kartuni to Cuyuni Road, and Toroparau to Makapa Road.

“Additionally, the parties will be pursuing the opening up of lands for small and medium-scale miners through lotteries held by GGMC, quarterly meetings with the Minister of Natural Resources, and Technical Meetings with GGMC, and the potential creation of a Mining Direct Portal lining the GGDMA, MNR [Ministry of Natural Resources], GGMC, and GGB.

“The GGDMA is satisfied with the support given to the sector by the current government, noting that several of the concessions that were returned to them since 2020 have been maintained and efforts are being made to expand benefits for miners. The GGDMA is committed to continue working with the government to achieve joint goals for the sector and stamp out illicit activities that negatively impact the sector.”

Members at the meeting were also said to have raised the issue of the recent shortage of mercury, which has seen the price of the commodity skyrocket, and some dealers exploiting the situation.

Avalon Jagnandan, GGDMA Administrator reportedly reiterated the Association’s unwavering dedication to representing the interests of all miners across the country.

He emphasised, “The GGDMA remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating on behalf of our members. We will continue to actively engage with the Government of Guyana and all key stakeholders to ensure the interests of the mining community are protected and advanced.”

As part of its outreach efforts, the GGDMA hosts regular open days, providing miners with an opportunity to meet with the executive team, raise issues of concern, and seek assistance.

Jagnandan reportedly encouraged all miners to take advantage of these sessions, underscoring the association’s open-door policy and commitment to addressing members’ needs.

He added that the GGDMA remains a pillar of support for the mining sector, championing initiatives that promote sustainability, growth, and the well-being of its members.

Marking a historic milestone, the recent AGM introduced a mini-exhibition for the first time, offering suppliers and service providers an exceptional platform to showcase their products and services to the mining community.

Jagnandan said that even with drought and labour issues, the industry must work for sustainable growth and develop and capitalise on new opportunities.