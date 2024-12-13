The Bishops’ High School recognised as model Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) institution

THE Bishops’ High School has achieved a prestigious milestone, earning recognition from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) as a model institution for the implementation and delivery of the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) programme.

This honour follows an extensive evaluation of several schools across Guyana, with The Bishop’s High School standing out for its exceptional commitment to excellence in technical and vocational education.

This accolade solidifies The Bishops’ High School’s status as a trailblazer in vocational education, showcasing its unwavering dedication to preparing students for successful careers in the modern workforce. The school’s systematic preparation, strong infrastructure, and robust organisational frameworks exemplify the high standards that other institutions in the country and across the Caribbean region can aspire to achieve.

The Bishops’ High School has implemented numerous initiatives to ensure students receive an education that is not only comprehensive but also aligned with industry demands. Teachers and administrators have worked tirelessly to develop and refine technical programmes that meet the rigorous standards set by CXC. As a result, the school has successfully achieved all necessary requirements for the delivery of CVQ Levels 1 and 2, equipping students with practical, marketable skills that will serve them well in the workforce.

Strong collaborations with local industries and workshops have been pivotal to the school’s success. These partnerships offer students real-world exposure to modern practices, enabling them to understand and apply their technical knowledge effectively. Field trips to factories, industrial sites, and other workplaces are a regular feature of the curriculum, ensuring that students gain firsthand experience of how their skills translate into professional environments.

To comply with CXC’s stringent requirements, The Bishops’ High School undertook a series of strategic upgrades to its facilities, ensuring they align with industry benchmarks. Significant enhancements included installing proper safety signage, designating safety lanes, and equipping workshops and laboratories with modern, tools and resources.

These improvements have created an environment that mirrors the expectations of professional workplaces, fostering both a culture of safety and a readiness for the demands of the working world. By aligning its facilities with contemporary industry standards, the school has further strengthened its ability to deliver a high-quality vocational education.

During the announcement ceremony the school earlier today, Deputy Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Technical Education, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, commended The Bishops’ High School for its remarkable achievement:

“That audit focused directly on ensuring that this school is ready for the implementation of what we call the CVQ programmes. During the post-audit feedback session, it was highlighted to the Ministry of Education that The Bishops’ High School, given the comprehensiveness of the audit, was deemed the school of excellence as it relates to the implementation of the CVQ programme.”

Dr. Tularam emphasised that this recognition aligns with the Ministry of Education’s vision:

“The Ministry’s vision is very clear: every child that leaves a secondary school must do so with a duality of exit certifications. This means they exit with a CXC certificate as well as a CVQ skill certificate.

“This recognition reflects that the leadership of this school has strategically organised systems and mechanisms to ensure the successful implementation of the CVQ programme. It demonstrates that The Bishops’ High School has met or exceeded all requirements, including the quality of its laboratories, workshops, classrooms, documentation, and overall physical plant. The administration and teachers have clearly understood and aligned themselves with the Ministry’s goals for technical education and vocational training.”

This achievement adds to Guyana’s growing prominence in technical and vocational education. Earlier this year, the New Amsterdam Multilateral School was similarly recognised by CXC as a model school for the CVQ programme, further underscoring the country’s progress in this critical area of education. These accolades demonstrate the success of ongoing efforts to integrate vocational training into mainstream education and provide students with diverse pathways to success.

The Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) programme adopts a competency-based approach to training, assessment, and certification. Students are required to demonstrate their abilities against occupational standards developed by industry professionals and approved by CARICOM. This structured framework encompasses five levels of certification, ensuring a progressive and comprehensive pathway for skill development.

CVQs provide students with portable, industry-recognised qualifications that enable them to access opportunities across the Caribbean region. By ensuring that students master practical skills alongside academic achievements, the CVQ programme prepares them for meaningful careers and fosters regional mobility.

The Ministry of Education takes pride in this recognition, as it validates its ongoing efforts to enhance technical and vocational education throughout Guyana. By fostering model institutions like The Bishops’ High School, the Ministry underscores its dedication to equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in a competitive, globalised economy.

Through sustained investment in education infrastructure, teacher training, and industry partnerships, the Ministry aims to create a network of schools that set new standards for vocational excellence.

This milestone achievement not only highlights the success of these initiatives but also reaffirms the ministry’s mission to drive innovation, inclusivity, and progress in education. (Ministry of Education)