More support for farmers

–President Ali announces additional $2B injection to boost productivity

Farmers across Guyana are set to benefit from a significant $2 billion support, as part of the government’s effort to absorb rising costs, improve livelihoods, and expand agricultural production.

The initiative, announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday during an engagement with farmers and residents in Region Two, represents a 100 per cent increase from last year’s $1 billion allocation.

“This is a government that understands the importance of investing in communities, investing in productivity, and investing in the holistic development and improvement in the lives of people,” President Ali emphasized during the outreach at Anna Regina.

Under this program, hundreds of rice and cash crop farmers will receive subsidies to offset the cost of fertilizer, ensuring they can maintain and enhance their productivity despite global challenges. Last year, $900 million was allocated for rice farmers, while $100 million was granted to cash crop farmers.

SUPPORTING AGRICULTURAL GROWTH

President Ali highlighted the government’s sustained focus on improving the agriculture sector. Since returning to office, policy interventions have resulted in significant improvements, including an increase in rice productivity from 5.5 tons to 6.1 tons per hectare. “These accomplishments are not accidental; they are the result of direct policy intervention to support the global expansion of the economy here in Region Two,” he stated.

The President also criticized the previous administration’s policies, which included increased rental fees and a lack of public support for farmers. He noted that these measures had detrimental effects on the rice industry and the local economy, particularly in Region Two.

ENHANCING INFRASTRUCTURE FOR FARMERS

Beyond the fertilizer subsidy, the government is investing heavily in infrastructure to support farmers. Financial resources are being allocated for approximately 12.5 kilometers of farm-to-market roads, benefiting hundreds of farmers. Engineers have already completed cost assessments for these projects.

“We want to invest in assets that will enhance productivity … we want farmers to make use of the land and increase productivity,” President Ali said.

The creation of a farm-to-market road has also opened 12,000 acres of agricultural land in Onderneeming, providing significant opportunities for expanded cultivation.

To combat the effects of flooding, the government is procuring mobile pumps for the region, with tenders for expressions of interest expected soon. The pumps are anticipated to be operational by the first quarter of 2025, further securing farmers’ investments.

The outreach also addressed other critical needs, including improving drainage and irrigation structures and resolving land transport and ownership issues in communities such as Walton Hall, Paradise, and Friendship in Pomeroon. The government has allocated $60 million for legal work, surveying, and issuing land titles to ensure secure ownership for residents.

Additionally, market facilities across the region are being upgraded. Charity Market has already seen improvements, while renovations are planned for Suddie Market, and Anna Regina Market has been included in the 2025 budget.

President Ali reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to improving the lives of Essequibians through investments in education, infrastructure, and agriculture. Over $213 million has been allocated for textbooks, and schools are receiving direct funding to enhance student outcomes.

“This is about fulfilling commitments and ensuring that every promise we make is delivered,” the President assured.

Accompanied by Cabinet ministers and technical officers, President Ali’s outreach allowed residents to address their concerns directly, underscoring the government’s resolve to support every sector in Region Two.