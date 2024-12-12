One Guyana National Futsal Championship …Kitty Hustlers, Gold is Money star on night four

KITTY Hustlers and Gold is Money were big stars on the fourth night of action in the One Guyana National Futsal Championship being played at the National Gymnasium.

Kitty Hustlers opened the night a with 6-2 drubbing of Lodge, five of the goals coming from Darren Osborne and the sixth coming from Joshua Bentick.

The two consolation goals for Lodge came from Simeon Lovell and Christopher Whiter.

Vryheid’s Lust and Trini Gunners were locked at the end of regulation time in game two, which promoted two five-minute periods of extra time.

In the end, it was Vryheid’s Lust who won 6-2, thanks to goals from Sean Semple (3), Aaron Cosbort (2) and Akeem Farley (1).

It also took extra time to determine the winner of match three between Tiger Bay and Timehri Hustlers, the latter winning 2-1 after the scores were locked at regulation.

Goals from Shemiah Samuels and Tafon Reynolds helped Timehri, with Tiger Bay’s consolation goal coming from Wendel Austin.

Laing Avenue were also 4-1 winners against Finishers thanks to single strikes from Terrence Nero, Shamar Carrington, Isiah Scott and Orlando Wickette. Finishers had Shawn Steele on target.

And to close off the night, Gold is Money overcame Region 7 10-1.

Three goals from Andrew Murray, two from Randolph Wagner and Jamal Pedro along with one each from Shamar Koulen, Dexroy Adams and Bryan Wharton overturned Region 7’s lone goal from Kenny Henrito.

Matches continue tonight with Albouystown Ballers playing Game Changer, DJ7 opposing Touches, Sophia ‘A’ taking on Paradise Invaders, California Square battling Ithaca Ballers.

Pouderoyen Brothers clash with Victoria Eagles in match four before Team Cruel and Two Friends close off the night.

Meanwhile, Sparta Boss, Festival City, Bent Street ‘B’, Alexander Village, Unstoppable, Albouystown ‘A’, Team Family, Stabroek Ballers, North East, Buxton, Espanyol, Laing Avenue, Timehri Hustlers, Kitty Hustlers, Vryheid’s Lust, Back Circle, Bent Street, Spaniard, Stabroek ‘B’, Show Stoppers and Gold is Money have all moved onto the next round.