CNOOC Petroleum Guyana National Table Tennis Championships gets underway in Region 7 with third Edition

The CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited Table Tennis Championships held in collaboration with the Guyana Table Tennis Association and the Ministry of Education National Table Tennis Championships served off on Monday at the Bartica Community Centre.

This was the third edition of the championships and it featured more than thirty student athletes from Bartica Secondary, Three Mile Secondary, St John – Baptist Primary, St Anthony’s Primary, Two Miles Primary School and Potato Primary.

On the opening day saw the staging of the Under 13 and 15 boys and girls categories.

The Girls 13 years and under saw Ulani Nurse of St Anthony’s Primary emerging as the champion with Victoria Innis also of St Anthony’s Primary taking second place.

The Boys 13 years and under was won by Samany Harrison of St John – Baptist

Primary, who beat Zellon Williams of Two Miles Primary in the finals.

The Girls 15 years and under saw Rossanna Patterson of Bartica Secondary winning the Championship over her Bartica teammate Samantha Garraway after a round robin finals.

The Boys 15 years and under was claimed by Aiden Sheriff of Three Mile Secondary with Selwyn Johnson of Bartica Secondary losing in the final for second place.

GTTA coach Candacy Mc Kenzie and President of the Bartica Steering Committee

Timothy Cornelius spearheaded the competition.

CNOOC Senior Officer – Community Investment Ian Chung and Huang Zhao

Projects Manager at CNOOC were on hand to declare open the championships.

Chung in his brief remarks indicated to the players that ‘CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited as key oil and gas industry player was very happy to support and provide opportunities to developing the talents and

capacities of young Guyanese, testimony to tour investment in this first of a kind national schools table tennis championships which is being played nationwide.’

He told them that it is great to see you are undertaking playing a sport. ‘Play to the best of your abilities and have fun. The capacity is within each one of you to be the best you can be. Play in the spirit of good sportsmanship respect and with determination in representing your school. Continue to practice hard and good luck to you all. You are all winners. CNOOC and our partners are happy to support you.”