Showdown of Champions Horse Race meet…Stormy Victory, Morning Colors stepping up for Simply Royal Stables

AS we round the final bend before the Port Mourant Turf Club’s (PMTC) Showdown of Champions Horse Race meet, the Simply Royal Racing Stables is looking to put in its best final furlong.

Owner Dennis DeRoop told this publication recently that they are hard at work with two horses, Stormy Victory and Morning Colors.

“They [Stormy Victory and Morning Colors] are doing well. I took them both to training early this [yesterday] morning and they are both in good shape and ready for competition,” De Roop said.

Both E Class horses are in the Co-feature event according to DeRoop who was upbeat about the weekend.

According to him, both were getting on well with the surface and he expects them to be fighting to the line.

“Both of them should give a good performance. They have been exercising well. Especially Stormy Victory from last race to now has really been advancing in training,” He added.

The stable owner/trainer continued, “Since the last race, we kept them in training and we able to see improvements. They only came down in August and of course they needed to acclimatize to the conditions here.”

Looking at the overall year for the Simply Royal Stables, DeRoop contended, “We started well the first half of the year, the last few races not well but we are hoping to finish the year on a high. We have three races more to finish the year and we are hoping for some victories.”

The day’s feature event, the Metro Mile Sponsored by Metro Office Supplies will headline the eight-race card.

The 1600M event will go for a GYD 4M Prize with the winning horse pocketing $2M and is open to all horses.

The co-feature event will be the E-Class non-winners in Guyana and F-Class & Lower with a combined purse of $2M in the 1300M dash.

The Two-Year-Old Guyana and West Indies-bred horses over 1200M are sure to attract the attention of horse racing fans along with a race for Three-Year-Old Guyana-bred horses over 1700M.

The G-Class horses over 1200M, H-Class Non-Winners of 2024 open to Guyana Bred horses will run for 1300M with another 1600M Race set for all K-Class and L-Class horses.

A 1300M sprint is also carded for J, K and L class Maidens.

The event is also sponsored by J’s Supermarket, Jumbo Jet, Shi-Oil, AJM, GUYAMERICA Construction, Rohan Auto Spares and Armco, OBL, KP Jagdeo General Contractor, Permaul Trading, Laka Rambrich Rice Farm, Big G Sawmill & Lumber Yard, Shook Shivmangal & friends of USA.