PDC survey not mandatory or officially sanctioned
GOG

–government says; reminds public that programmes, initiatives would be communicated through established agencies, media platforms

THE Government of Guyana has issued an urgent advisory to the public regarding a purported “National Public Opinion Survey” being conducted by a firm called Project Development Consultancy (PDC).

The survey, scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 13, 2024, has raised concerns due to misrepresentation by its enumerators.

According to the government, PDC’s survey enumerators have been creating a false impression that their activity has official endorsement. This has led to confusion among citizens, with some believing that participation in the survey is mandatory or required for national purposes.

The Guyanese government has categorically stated that the survey is not being conducted on behalf of the Government of Guyana, it is not sanctioned by any official agency, participation is not required for any national or official purposes, and the survey is not mandator.

In light of these circumstances, the government is advising members of the public to exercise caution if approached by individuals claiming to be affiliated with this survey.

Citizens are reminded that genuine government initiatives are always communicated through appropriate official channels and media outlets.

This incident underscores the importance of verifying the authenticity of surveys and other data collection efforts. The government has emphasised that any programmes or initiatives conducted on its behalf will be clearly and sufficiently communicated to the public through established government agencies and media platforms.

As this situation develops, citizens are encouraged to stay informed and report any suspicious activities related to this unauthorized survey to the appropriate authorities.

