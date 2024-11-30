Guyana sets benchmark for climate transparency with pioneering report submission

GUYANA has made a significant stride in climate action by being the first country in the Caribbean to submit its final transparency report, positioning it as a regional leader in climate accountability.

This is according to Global Ambassador for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Chief Executive Officer for the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA) Ms. Racquel Moses, who, at a Friday’s post-COP29 news conference commended Guyana for its pioneering efforts.

The report, a critical component of the global ‘Together for Transparency’ initiative, reflects Guyana’s commitment to transparency in its climate actions, ensuring that the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are not only ambitious but also measurable and accountable.

Moses, a leading voice on climate policy, stressed the importance of these transparency efforts for gaining access to climate finance, and demonstrating the country’s genuine climate needs.

“There were over 42 events on the together for transparency initiative, and that helps to prepare nationally determined contributions, and execute them with integrity to ensure that there is clarity from our region.

“Only Guyana has submitted their first final transparency report; we hope the others follow,” Moses said, adding:

“This underscores the importance of capacity building to ensure that other Caribbean countries can meet their reporting commitments, enabling better access to climate finance and a clearer demonstration of our region’s needs.”

The ‘Together for Transparency’ initiative, which saw over 42 events focused on enhancing climate accountability, plays a crucial role in helping countries prepare and execute their NDCs.

For Guyana, it’s a step towards greater integration into the global climate finance system, allowing for clearer demonstration of the country’s vulnerabilities and needs.

With climate finance being one of the critical drivers of effective climate action, Moses emphasised that for Caribbean nations to fully access these resources, they must be able to demonstrate their climate actions clearly and reliably.

Capacity building, she added, is key to ensuring that countries like Guyana can continue to meet their reporting commitments.

According to Moses, Guyana’s achievement shows that with the right support and resources, smaller nations can lead on global issues like climate transparency.

She stressed that it is vital that other Caribbean nations follow Guyana’s lead, by strengthening the region’s ability to meet its climate goals, and securing the financial support needed for adaptation and mitigation efforts.