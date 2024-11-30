Gov’t exploring solutions to regularise Tuschen/Vergenoegen Sideline Dam squatting area

–occupational survey to be done at Parika Façade Informal Settlement

THE government, through the Ministry of Housing and Water, is exploring various solutions to regularise the informal settlement at the Vergenoegen Sideline Dam in Region Three, where over 40 individuals are squatting.

This assurance was given by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal on Friday, during a site visit to the area, where he was joined by the Director of the Community Development Department at the CHPA Gladwin Charles; Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI)’s Regional Manager Aggrey Anderson; and other technical officers from the ministry.

Minister Croal underlined that the official boundary is approximately in the middle of the area where the residents are occupying, emphasising that the ministry has already examined the possibility of regularisation for the area.

“We will proceed with regularization, once I can clarify the legal process [for the area],” Minister Croal promised.

Based on the survey, Minister Croal pointed out that the last eight houses at the end will not be regularised due to their sizes.

However, he explained that the ministry may potentially consider processing two titles; one from the Vergenoegen end and the other from the Tuschen end, which would indicate the boundary’s location.

Minister Croal further stated that an additional option includes annexing the portion of land.

He assured several residents that a follow-up engagement with them will be undertaken next week by a team from the Central Housing and Planning Authority.

Minister Croal also examined the informal settlement at the Vergenoegen Sea Dam, where five households are residing.

These families have been residing in this area for between 27 to 32 years.

He reiterated that the ministry has a policy that prohibits regularisation of individuals who reside within a specific distance within the “no-zone” area for sea defences.

He elaborated, “We have to discuss this with sea defence, and conduct some measurements and plans as to where they fall. And then we will explore if they can be further regularized, or if we will have to relocate them.”

The information will be used to compile a report, and based on that, Minister Croal will further engage the relevant sub-agencies to expedite this matter. President Ali had set a deadline of mid-December for the resolution of this issue.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal also spearheaded a site visit to the Parika Façade Informal Settlement, where nearly 50 lots are being occupied.

The reserve area has been inhabited by some of the residents for nearly 20 years.

He explained that an updated occupational survey will be done, due to the recent construction works there.

“Those persons who are on the reserve are also in front of a transported land area…From the occupational survey, we have to look at the land behind which is the transported land to see how we can incorporate the possibility of regularising,” Minister Croal stated.

The minister pointed out that the decision would be informed based on the occupational survey.

“There are some persons who are on the transported land who have fenced off in front of the reserve. There is a mixture of occupancy; we will do the groundwork and make some policy decisions,” he said.

Upon completion, the ministry will engage the residents about the next steps.

About 43 structures on the reserve were identified during an occupational study that was conducted three years ago.

These visits by Minister Croal fulfill part of several commitments made to the residents by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a walkabout in the region on Tuesday. (DPI)