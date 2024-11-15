GFF, NAMILCO launch Maid Marian Women’s Cup

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), in partnership with the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO), has launched the Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024, an end-of-year tournament dedicated to furthering the development of women’s football and spotlighting the talents of female players across the country.



Kicking off on November 30, 2024, the tournament will run for six weeks, culminating in the grand finals on January 4, 2025. The competition will feature ten teams and over 150 young female athletes, providing a national platform to showcase their skill, passion, and determination. Matches will occur primarily at the iconic Parade Ground in Georgetown, a central venue known for its historical significance to local football. Upgrades are already underway to ensure an optimal experience for both players and spectators, reflecting the GFF’s goal of re-establishing Parade Ground as a focal point for grassroots football.

In his opening remarks, GFF President Wayne Forde emphasized the broader impact of women’s football on youth development. He said, “Through the beautiful game, young girls gain vital skills that will serve them for a lifetime – teamwork, resilience, trust, and discipline. These skills empower them to face life’s challenges with confidence. As we embark on this journey, we call on families, friends, and supporters to come out and create a festive, exciting atmosphere that celebrates these players’ hard work and dedication.”

Forde also expressed his gratitude to the Mayor and City Council, and NAMILCO for their steadfast support. “We are thrilled to open this new chapter together with NAMILCO. For the second time, our women will share the end-of-year platform traditionally dominated by men, with the opportunity to showcase their talent and passion for the game on an equal stage,” he noted. He also highlighted NAMILCO’s longstanding commitment to football in Guyana, noting that its sponsorship has already been transformative for male youth development and will now extend to the women’s game.

NAMILCO’s Finance Controller, Fitzroy McLeod underscored the importance of greater support for women’s football in Guyana, noting that it has traditionally received fewer resources than the men’s game. “Despite these challenges, the Lady Jaguars continue to make Guyana proud, and the young teams showcase great potential,” he said. “Urgently needed are more developmental opportunities for our future stars and more occasions to display their significant skills.” He praised the Maid Marian brand for taking the lead in this initiative, expressing pride in “bringing the Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup to a platform that reaches not only football aficionados but also the public, casual passersby, and family members.”

McLeod also highlighted NAMILCO’s commitment to promoting youth sports through their Wheat Up product, which he described as “the fuel of champions on Guyana’s sports scene.” The nutritious breakfast cereal has been widely endorsed by top athletes, including cyclists, bodybuilders, and footballers. “On full display will be the best young talent from Georgetown and its environs, who will face a massive challenge from the future stars of Bartica and Lethem,” he added, promising an unforgettable tournament with fierce but friendly competition.

The Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup will be played in a dynamic 7-a-side format, with each match lasting 60 minutes. Matches will be held every Saturday, giving fans the chance to witness thrilling competition in a fast-paced format. Beyond the tournament, this initiative aligns with GFF’s mission to foster a lasting legacy in women’s football, creating more spaces and opportunities for young women to engage in the sport.

The GFF remains committed to advancing women’s football across Guyana, and the launch of the Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup marks an important step in this journey. The Federation invites fans, communities, and stakeholders to rally behind the women’s game and join in building a vibrant future for female athletes in Guyana.