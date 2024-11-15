ERC launches T10 Harmony League to promote unity

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has launched the Harmony T10 Tapeball League, a cricket tournament aimed at promoting unity and inclusivity among Guyana’s different ethnic groups.

The tournament, which will feature 48 teams from various regions across the country, will commence on Sunday at the Transport Sports Club Ground.

The final is scheduled for December 8.

The ERC hopes the tournament will provide a platform for players to come together, compete, and build friendships.

Delivering the feature address, ERC Chairman Shaikh Moeenul Hack said, “At the ERC, our mission is clear: To promote harmony and understanding among all the ethnic groups residing in Guyana. Through this tournament, we take another meaningful step towards that goal.

“The ERC T10 Harmony League is more than a cricket tournament; it is a platform for unity, inclusion, and mutual respect. It brings together teams from across Guyana, including teams from Kuru Kururu, Mocha, Zeeburg, Diamond, Essequibo, Mahdia, East Bank, and Central Georgetown among many other locations.

“This creates an opportunity for players from various communities to connect, compete, and grow together.”

The tournament’s management and logistics are being done in partnership with Oak Tree, while the event itself will feature 48 registered teams, each comprising 15 players.

According to John Ramsingh, one of the tournament’s organisers, “We at Oak Tree are happy to assist the ERC in executing this excellent tournament.

“Unifying people and communities through sport is a noble endeavour that aligns with our core objectives in promoting the sport. “Judging from previous T10 tournaments, there has been quality play on the field, and we certainly hope to see such continue, and fans come out in their numbers.”

Oak Tree supports the tournament and offers a prize pool of G$1million.

The winning team will receive $500,000, while the runners-up will take home $250,000.

Individual awards will also be presented for the Man of the Final, Most Runs, and Most Wickets.

The ERC T10 Harmony League is a positive initiative that seeks to strengthen social cohesion and national unity through the power of sport.