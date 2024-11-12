GuyExpo 2024 all set for Thursday’s opening

-265 exhibitors registered for four-day event

WITH some 265 exhibitors expected to showcase both local and foreign produced goods and services, this year’s GuyExpo promises to have something for everyone.

Described as the longest-sustained exhibition in the Caribbean, the event being held under the theme, “Guyana on Show – The Fastest Growing Economy” at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia, Georgetown, will open on Thursday at 18:00hrs with an extravagant ceremony. It will run until Sunday, November 17.

Allison Parker, a member of the organising committee, told the Guyana Chronicle on Monday that the exhibitors are drawn from both Guyana and overseas, including international companies in various sectors such as manufacturing, arts and craft, agro-processing, horticulture and tourism.

According to Parker, exhibitors from Canada, Suriname, South Korea, and Barbados among other countries will be in attendance.

She noted that there will be a food court with a wide variety of cuisine, including Creole, Latin, Surinamese, Chinese, and Indigenous fare to cater to every palate.

Additionally, GuyExpo 2024 will feature a wide range of cocktails and beverages, live entertainment every day, and a pan night featuring several school steel pan groups.

She added that there will be an evening for local artistes, in keeping with the theme, and a children’s zone with games.

With a few days left before the grand opening, registration is still ongoing. Parker urged persons to secure their spots now using the easy registration process to avoid disappointments.

On Friday, there will be free entry for schoolchildren when gates open at midday. On Saturday and Sunday, gates will open at 14:00hrs. Tickets cost $500 each, but children under 10 years old can enter free of charge.

There will also be limited parking at a cost of $1,000 per vehicle, and tickets can be sourced at locations across the country. The list of ticket locations can be found on the GuyExpo Facebook page.

HISTORY OF GUYEXPO

GuyExpo, Guyana’s largest trade and investment exposition, began in 1995, and was held annually between 2004-2016. This event, which showcases locally produced goods and services, is now the longest-sustained exhibition in the Caribbean.

In November 2023, GuyExpo returned as an annual event coordinated by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

According to the GuyExpo website, this exposition and trade fair features local and regional businesses, and allows business associates to meet, network and negotiate with international companies, and showcase their skills, talents, and creative works.

It fuses a wide cross-section of producers of handicrafts, furniture, garments, jewellery, horticulture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, information technology, and our culture. For the thousands of patrons who visit the booths, it is an opportunity to experience the wide range of locally-produced products and services.

GuyExpo is a partnership among the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, GO-INVEST and the private sector.

It is an ideal setting that allows businesses to increase their competitiveness and efficiency, and foster growth, the website says.