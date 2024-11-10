‘Your country needs you now more than ever before’

–President Ali tells UG class of 2024; encourages them to integrate themselves into Guyana’s development

–Valedictorian Persaud emphasises the importance of perseverance in achieving one’s goals

AT the University of Guyana’s 58th convocation ceremony, President, Dr Irfaan Ali and Education Minister Priya Manickchand delivered powerful messages to the Class of 2024, urging them to harness their education for the advancement of the nation. Virtually addressing hundreds of graduates of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Education and Humanities and the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education on Saturday at the university’s Turkeyen campus, President Ali and Minister Manickchand emphasised the role of professionals in shaping Guyana’s future, calling on them to be leaders in innovation, sustainability, and social progress.

President Ali, in congratulating the graduates, emphasised the importance of the education they received and how it positioned them to contribute to the country’s ongoing transformation.

“As you graduate, know that your country needs you like never before. You are graduating into a country immersed in the most transformative period in its history. The economy of Guyana is growing, expanding and being reshaped right before your eyes.”

Dr Ali acknowledged the impressive progress Guyana has made, especially in the oil and gas sector, but emphasised that the country’s future development will also depend on strengthening its traditional sectors, such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services, to ensure balanced and sustainable growth. “We are investing in manufacturing and services and creating new opportunities in non-traditional sectors like [sic] tourism, innovation, and digitisation. This is not just progress. It is structural transformation that will shape the lives of every Guyanese, every citizen for generations to come,” President Ali stated.

In this new era of Guyana, he noted that everyone’s involvement is needed.

“We need you, our qualified graduates to be the builders of this new economy. We need you to be audacious and for you to bring fresh ideas to the table. As we look to 2030 and beyond, our vision for Guyana demands more than just economic growth—it demands shared prosperity, inclusion and sustainability.”

The Guyanese leader addressed the graduates, stating that whether they were leaving with a degree, diploma, or certificate, they had achieved something truly remarkable.

He expressed immense pride in their accomplishments, highlighting how their hard work and dedication had brought them to this significant milestone. He said: “Know that our country believes in you and has great faith in your ability to lead us forward. As you step out into this next chapter, I urge you to make the most of what the future holds.”

President Ali pointed out that those who follow in the graduates’ footsteps will have the opportunity to pursue higher education at the prestigious University of Guyana, thanks to the government’s commitment to providing free education.

He also highlighted that graduates will benefit from student loan write-offs, a testament to the government’s dedication to ensuring that every Guyanese has access to world-class education.

DEVOTE EFFORTS TO ADVANCING GUYANA

Minister Manickchand, who also delivered a heartfelt speech, commended the graduates for their perseverance and hard work, especially in view of the challenges.

“This graduation ceremony is noteworthy as you now comprise the largest cohort [more than 3,500] to graduate from the University of Guyana. It is my sincere hope that this accomplishment, which you will undoubtedly share with your friends and family, will propel you to attaining even greater levels of output within your respective spheres.”

She reminded them, as children of Guyana, to recognise and embrace the responsibilities they now carry. “You are now charged with being problem-solvers in our society—the cohort of intrepid, critical-minded trailblazers ushering in a new era of prosperity…,” she said.

The minister added: “I charge you to utilise the knowledge and skills you have acquired to advance our common humanity. The Guyana we know and love is a compendium of our shared struggles and accomplishments. We must now devote our efforts towards achieving our collective objectives within a context of greater comradery [sic] and passion for each other’s realities…”

PERSEVERE, EMBRACE CHALLENGES

Shaneeza Persaud, Valedictorian of the Class of 2024, completed her Bachelor of Science in Marketing with a perfect 4.0 GPA from the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI). In her address, she encouraged her fellow graduates to persevere through challenging times, sharing her mantra: “I will try again tomorrow.”

“I once read this quote and it resonated with me… And today, as I stand here addressing the graduating class of 2024, it resonates with me again. Not because I believe myself to be the most courageous person out there. But because there were countless nights where there was nothing more that I wanted to do than to give up,” she shared in her virtual address.

Persaud reflected on her journey of perseverance and resilience during challenging times. She recalled having moments of frustration over unfinished assignments and difficult topics.

“But I always told myself ‘I will try again tomorrow.’ And the next day would arrive and I would sit down and I would try again. And that happened over and over—over the past few years. It happened over and over until that day in June when I submitted my last assignment…”

She applauded her classmates for “the immense amount of effort, sweat, tears and dedication and most of all, the love you’ve poured into obtaining the certification. You deserve this honour and I hope you are genuinely proud of yourself for what you have accomplished.”

For her exceptional achievement, Persaud, who was born in Venezuela to a Venezuelan mother and a Guyanese father, was awarded the President’s Medal for Best Graduating Bachelor’s Degree Student. This year’s valedictorian now has her eyes set on pursuing a master’s degree.

The Guyana Chronicle’s Managing Editor, Rabindra Rooplall, was among the proud graduates of the University of Guyana on Saturday, earning a Bachelor of Social Science in International Relations

This year’s convocation ceremonies, which concluded on Saturday, held special significance as they marked the close of the university’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

The University of Guyana has produced upwards of 60,000 graduates in its 61-year existence – many of whom have gone on to serve at the highest levels in both the private and public sectors

nationally and internationally.